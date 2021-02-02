UTA men’s golf team approaches spring slate with optimism

Coming off of a fourth-place finish at the Bubba Barnett Invitational and a third-place finish at the Little Rock Invitational, the men’s golf team will compete in five more invitationals before the Sun Belt Conference Championship in April.
Head coach Casey Devoll said his team is ready to go as the season is set to begin, and the Mavericks are set to face some of the top teams in the nation.
“Everybody is fired up, shoot, we are ready to go,” Devoll said. “Our schedule is probably the best that, I mean, since I’ve been here for sure, is the best that we’ve had. It is ridiculous, our Houston tournament. It’s awesome.”
Adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for student-athletes across the country, but for senior Zach Cole it has not been much of a problem as he quickly adjusted to the situation.
“Honestly, I haven’t been doing too much else, it really did not affect golf that much. So I can still go play golf every day and practice or do whatever,” Cole said.
Although the team hasn’t competed in a tournament since October, Cole still makes the most of his time improving his game.
“One thing that I always try to improve on is my short game, but my short game is my best part of my game, so I try to keep that sharp as I possibly can,” Cole said. “Besides that, just hitting more drivers. I’m more of a defensive golf player, I like to hit a lot of three irons and lay up on par fives, so I’m trying to get more confidence with my driver.”
Senior Paul Gonzalez said he is looking to win and compete against the best programs in the country this season. He said when he first got to UTA as a freshman, he was intimidated about facing top teams, but the role he’s grown into has helped with confidence.
“I don't treat it any different,” Gonzalez said. “We all have that kinda winning mentality. We don't show up hoping to play good, we show up to win and compete with the best.”
Gonzalez praises his team for being supportive and always looking to help each other out so that the team won’t break each other down.
“Everybody has a bad round, you know, everybody hits some bad shots. That’s not something we are going to tear you down about, it’s more about focusing on what you did well,” Gonzalez said. “I want to play good for my teammates, I want to go out there and give it all I have, each round, because I know they’re going to do the same for me.”
UTA will be facing some tough nationally ranked opponents, but to Devoll, it is just a massive opportunity, and he doesn’t see why they can’t take advantage of it.
In a season like this, leadership has never been more important to Devoll. He and his staff have agreed on giving that leadership role to Gonzalez and junior Kyle Cox so that they may stabilize and support the team this season.
“Paul, his grades are great, man, everything he does is 100%. He works hard, he works out hard, he’s 3.8 to 4.0 the last few semesters,” Devoll said. “Everything he’s done, you know, if they kinda take note of that, just kinda follow in his footsteps, what he’s doing, it’s obviously working.”
Gonzalez will be entering the season with the best career scoring average in program history. He said, record or not, he’s giving it his all when he’s on the course.
“I’ve known that already, but I don't think about it out there. It’s more of just being in the moment and taking it one shot at a time. But it’s easier said than done,” Gonzalez said. “At the end of the day, I’m just going out there and giving it all I have.”
The last time the men’s golf team won a tournament was in September 2019 in the Lone Star Invitational, and the last time they had an individual winner was when alumnus Paul McConnell won the WAC Championship in 2013.
“Teamwise, we obviously want to get through conference, we want to make it to regionals, and we want to have a shot at the national championship,” Gonzalez said. “Personally it’s the same thing, but also I want to, you know, get those wins. I haven’t won one.”
Cole said he believes this is the best team that he has been around, and they can accomplish the goal of getting to the championship.
“The ultimate goal for me is to play every tournament with the team and us to go to a national championship,” Cole said. “I think we have the best team we've had in a long time, and I think we can actually accomplish that goal this year.”
The Mavericks will be starting their spring season on the road at the All-American Intercollegiate on Feb.14 at Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
