The men’s golf team released its spring 2021 schedule Tuesday.
UTA has two top-five finishes under its belt from the fall semester. The Mavericks were about half way through their spring 2020 season before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team is scheduled to participate in five tournaments this spring.
Four of the five tournaments will take place within state lines, with the exception of the Redhawk Invitational at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington.
Barring any setbacks, the team’s journey to the Sun Belt Championship begins at the All-American Intercollegiate on Feb. 14 at Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
The Sun Belt Championship is scheduled to start on April 25 at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Arkansas.
All scheduled tournaments are subject to change due to the pandemic.
@JayRod003
