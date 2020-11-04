UTA men’s basketball to host nationally televised season opener against Oklahoma State

Members of the UTA men’s basketball team stand for the national anthem prior to a game Feb. 1 at College Park Center. 

 Elias Valverde II, The Shorthorn Staff

The men’s basketball team will host a nationally televised game against Oklahoma State University to open its season Nov. 25 at College Park Center.

The contest will be aired on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. A start time and network designation will be announced at a later date.

UTA Athletics plans to allow around 500 fans into every men’s and women’s basketball game at College Park Center this season. The department will work with the Sun Belt Conference to ensure all fan attendance policies are implemented. Ticket sales and attendance procedures will be released closer to the game dates.

After November’s contest, the Mavericks will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to play the Cowboys for the next two seasons as part of a 2-for-1 home-and-home series between UTA and Oklahoma State.

@c_amaya7

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

