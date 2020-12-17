UTA men’s basketball team dominates Dallas Christian College in 109-48 victory

The men’s basketball team (3-4) cruised to a 109-48 win against Dallas Christian College on Thursday at College Park Center.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, no spectators were allowed inside College Park Center.

UTA led 51-18 by halftime. Junior guard David Azore led the team with 11 points, going 3-5 from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arc. Azore finished the contest with a game-high 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Mavericks did not let off the gas after the break, eventually winning the game by 61 points.

UTA had five players score in double digits. Junior forward Fredelin De La Cruz picked up a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The men’s basketball team will end its nonconference schedule against Howard Payne University at 6 p.m. Tuesday at College Park Center.

Fans will be allowed inside College Park Center for Tuesday’s game, UTA Athletics said in a press release.

