UTA men’s basketball player named to All-Sun Belt Preseason Second Team

Sophomore guard David Azore passes the ball across the court during the game against Troy University on March 3 at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama. 

Junior guard David Azore is the lone member of the men’s basketball team to receive Sun Belt Conference preseason honors ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Azore was named to the All-Sun Belt Preseason Second Team. He was UTA’s leading scorer last season, averaging 14 points per game on 43% shooting from the field.

The Houston native was also the only Maverick to receive postseason honors last year, being named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team.

The Sun Belt will release its men’s basketball preseason coaches’ poll Thursday. Last month, the league announced it would split into East and West divisions to limit travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UTA is set to open its season hosting a nationally televised matchup against Oklahoma State University at 3 p.m. Nov. 25 at College Park Center.

