UTA men’s basketball picks up second victory

Despite UTA not having its two leading scorers in junior guards Shahada Wells and David Azore, the men’s basketball team picked up a dominating 91-66 win against Hardin-Simmons University on Friday at College Park Center.
Junior forward Fredelin De La Cruz and sophomore guard Sam Griffin came in to help the men’s basketball team (2-4) collect its second win of the season with a combined 29 points.
De La Cruz recorded a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Griffin scored 14 points along with three assists in UTA’s win.
UTA got off to a quick 6-0 start and didn’t look back. The Mavericks continued to hold the lead throughout the first half, going up by as much as 30 points.
The Mavericks would end the half leading 59-31. De La Cruz had a double-double by halftime, scoring 11 points along with 11 rebounds.
Collectively UTA shot 19-33 from the field and 6-9 from beyond the arc. The Mavericks also outrebounded the Cowboys 27-8 with 12 offensive rebounds leading to 12 second chance points.
Head coach Chris Ogden said there were two phases in getting the offensive rebounds: smarter shooting and tracking the ball.
“We certainly emphasized crashing the boards, and we wanted to try to impose some will there and get extra possessions,” Ogden said. “When you take shots that your teammates expect, the rebounds are a little bit easier to read and go get.”
UTA mimicked its first half, starting strong and going on a 9-0 run to extend its lead to 68-34 with 16:31 left in regulation.
The Mavericks continued to distance themselves from the Cowboys, leading 84-46 with 6:34 left in the second half, eventually closing it out with a 25-point victory.
Turnovers and rebounding helped the Mavericks in the second half. UTA collected 26 rebounds and forced 15 turnovers.
UTA also saw five players score in double digits.
“Overall, this team, I’m not concerned about us scoring the basketball. We have good enough players and good enough talent,” Ogden said. “It's all about the shots you're taking and the quality of shots and through those first five games we weren’t taking quality shots.”
After the win, Griffin said the team can’t be complacent and must continue to put in the individual effort, which starts in practice.
“We have another game to play. It’s a long season,” Griffin said. “We have to put in our individual work to get better.”
In order to continue to succeed Ogden said the team has to continue to value maturity and play championship basketball each possession.
“This is all a process to be playing championship basketball come March,” Ogden said. “The more possessions we can put together that are resemblant of March basketball, the better we will be.”
The men’s basketball team will take on Howard Payne University at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 at College Park Center.
