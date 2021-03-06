The men’s basketball team saw another early exit in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament as their season ended with a 91-86 loss to Troy University on Friday in Pensacola, Florida.
“They came out swinging, played hard, played well, and we just didn’t get it done,” head coach Chris Ogden said.
This was the first season the tournament was held in Pensacola, Florida, after being hosted in New Orleans for the previous six years.
It was only a year ago that Ogden and Troy University head coach Scott Cross were meeting for the first time. The Mavericks defeated the last-place Trojans 78-64 on their way to the conference tournament. The tables turned in 2021.
“I felt like our guys played about as hard as they possibly could’ve played in a basketball game for a complete 40 minutes,” said Cross, UTA alumnus and former men’s basketball head coach, after the win.
UTA entered this year’s tournament as the third seed in the West Division after winning its last two regular season games against Arkansas State University and feeling confident.
“The last four games we had put together some March basketball, and we didn’t do that tonight,” Ogden said.
Troy University came into the matchup as the sixth seed in the East Division, with a 4-12 record in conference play and a seven-game losing streak.
The Trojans weren’t playing like a team that had lost seven straight games in the first half, though. Troy was up 39-24 with less than a minute remaining until halftime.
Down in double digits, the Mavericks had to make a push. UTA scored seven points in the last 44 seconds of the first half. Junior guard David Azore converted a key four-point play that cut the Troy lead down to 39-31.
Azore led the Mavericks with eight points at the half, despite going 2-6 from the field and 1-3 from beyond the arc.
With UTA trailing 63-46, it seemed as if there was no answer on how to stop the Trojans’ hot offense. The Mavericks managed to put together a run and bring Troy’s lead within single digits at 70-62 with over four minutes to play.
It was a back-and-forth game from that point on as the Trojans attempted to push their lead into double digits while the Mavericks played as tight as they could.
With a minute left in the game, the momentum fell in Troy’s favor, ending the Mavericks’ season in the first round for the second year in a row.
Azore and junior guard Shahada Wells combined for 40 points in the loss.
UTA will head back home to Arlington, while the Trojans move on to play Coastal Carolina University in the tournament quarterfinals.
