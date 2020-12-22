The men’s basketball team (4-4) closed out it’s nonconference schedule with a dominating 117-53 win over Howard Payne University on Tuesday at College Park Center.
With the win, the men’s basketball team extends its winning streak to three games as they head into conference play.
Head coach Chris Ogden said he understands it's been a rough year for everyone, and this three-game winning streak means a lot.
“We’re excited to be on a three-game winning streak right here,” Ogden said. “We needed that.”
Junior guard David Azore said these past three games have helped the team's chemistry grow by allowing everyone to sharpen their skills for conference play.
“These past few games were very much needed, and whenever we get to conference we should be ready to go,” Azore said.
The tandem of junior guards Azore and Shahada Wells combined for 28 points, shooting 10-16 from the field and 4-6 from three point range.
Azore said both he and Wells understand their roles on the team and what they must accomplish each game.
“We both know what we got to do game in and game out in order for our team to be successful,” Azore said.
Wells started off the game hot, scoring all six of the Mavericks’ points. From that point, UTA did not look back as they scored 33-9 with 11:12 left in the first half.
UTA continued to dominate and took a 44-point lead at one point in the half. The Mavericks shot 28-45 from the field and 7-16 from beyond the arc to end the half.
The second half was much the same as UTA continued to hammer down Howard Payne, taking a 72-point lead with 7:09 left in the half and outscoring the Yellow Jackets 50-28.
Sophomore guard McKade Marquis led the team in the second half with nine points from beyond the arc.
UTA saw eight players score in double digits and 14 players scored in total.
Azore said the team did a great job of accomplishing their game plan and preparing for the rest of the season.
“I felt like for the most part we did what we came into the game trying to do, which was execute, play solid defense and just overall get our team better,” he said.
Ogden was proud of the way his team played unselfishly and racked up 31 assists.
“It shows that you have an unselfish team,” Ogden said. “I just like the comradery of this team, the spirit of this team. We know we got a tough road ahead of us coming back from the break.”
The road ahead includes conference opponents exclusively, with UTA facing the University of Arkansas at Little Rock first. Ogden said he knows what Little Rock has and how talented they are as a team.
“We know what we got in store, and we’ve been preparing for that, and I promise you we’ll be ready,” he said.
The men’s basketball team will start its conference schedule on the road facing the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at 4 p.m. Jan. 1.
