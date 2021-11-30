UTA men’s basketball falls to Utah State, defeats UC Santa Barbara over the weekend

The men’s basketball team (2-5) split their games over the last three days with a loss against Utah State University and a win over University of California, Santa Barbara.
Utah State 80, UTA 61
Utah State started the game on an 8-2 run as UTA missed three of their first four shots.
The Aggies extended their lead to 22-9. The Mavericks would build momentum on offense and cut the deficit to six at 31-25.
Despite shooting 48% from the field in the first half, UTA went into the locker room behind 40-32.
The Mavericks shot 31% from the field in the second half and made three of their 10 attempted 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Aggies made 50% of their shots with 26 of their 30 made field goals being assisted.
Graduate student guard David Azore led the Mavericks with 17 points on 7-17 shooting from the field. Javon Levi, fellow graduate student guard, recorded a season-high 14 points alongside four rebounds and assists.
UTA 70, UC Santa Barbara 62
UTA snapped UC Santa Barbara’s 20-game home winning streak, dating back to Jan. 22, 2020. It was the sixth longest current winning streak in college basketball.
It was the first nonconference true road win for UTA since Nov. 27, 2019, against Elon University.
Led by graduate student guard Pedro Castro’s 12 points, the Mavericks took a 33-31 lead into halftime.
UTA’s lead grew to as big as nine through the first five minutes of the second half with a 42-33 advantage.
A key behind the Mavericks’ success was at the free throw line. They made 19 of their 25 attempts, while the Gauchos made 11 of their 22.
Castro and graduate student guard Jack Hoiberg scored the Mavericks’ final six points from the free throw line as they held on for their second win of the season.
Castro led the Mavericks with 16 points on 6-12 shooting from the field. The team forced Gaucho turnovers and held them to their lowest scoring total of the season so far.
Hoiberg added a career-high 11 points with nine coming from the free throw line. His 40 points on the season is more than he scored during his four seasons at Michigan State University.
The Mavericks will return to College Park Center at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 against the University of Nevada, Reno.
