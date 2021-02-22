UTA men’s basketball falls to University of Louisiana at Lafayette in nail-biter

The men’s basketball team (11-12, 7-8) was back on the hardwood Monday after having one game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette postponed and another canceled due to extreme weather conditions.
UTA was led by junior guard Shahada Wells’ 19 points and four assists in the 76-74 loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns on Monday in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Junior guard David Azore returned after missing 13 games this season with a leg injury. In his return, Azore scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.
The first half was back-and-forth between the Mavericks and Ragin’ Cajuns, with several lead changes. UTA ended the first half with a 37-34 lead over Louisiana-Lafayette.
Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba led UTA with 11 points and 4 rebounds in the first half.
The second half saw UTA take an 11-point lead with 11:44 remaining in the game, but the Mavericks were unable to put the game away.
Louisiana-Lafayette kept the game in reach, chipping away at the Mavericks’ double digit lead and eventually tying the game up at 69-all with 3:23 remaining in the second half.
It seemed like UTA was back in control after taking a five point lead, but the Ragin’ Cajuns never stopped battling, tying up the game with 53 seconds remaining and sinking two crucial free throws to win the game.
In the end, four players reached double digits in scoring. Sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu recorded a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Sam Griffin scored 16 points.
The Mavericks will try to end their three-game losing streak 6 p.m. Friday at College Park Center in the final series of the regular season against Arkansas State University.
