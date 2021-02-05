UTA men’s basketball defeats University of Louisiana Monroe 63-56

With less than four weeks left in the regular season, the Mavericks came into Friday night’s game against the University of Louisiana Monroe as the No. 4 seed in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference.
To see some positive movement in the standings, UTA will have to string some wins together in the last eight games of conference play.
The men’s basketball team (10-9, 6-5) collected one of those games in a 63-56 win against the Warhawks on Friday night at College Park Center. Junior guard Shahada Wells, sophomore guard Sam Griffin and sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba combined for 54 points in the win.
Mwamba said he was just playing his type of basketball, and he “knew his role.”
“It’s about trusting the process and keep practicing hard every day,” Mwamba said. “And just keep doing my job on the court.”
The victory extended the Mavericks’ winning streak to six games over Louisiana Monroe.
“Proud of our guys for getting the win. It was a little ugly, especially the first half,” head coach Chris Ogden said. “We found a way to win.”
UTA was in the driver's seat to begin the first half, coming out with a 7-2 lead. That ended quickly as the Warhawks went on an 8-0 run to take a 10-7 lead with 15:16 remaining in the half.
Louisiana Monroe kept control, going up by as much as eight points and ultimately ending the half leading 31-25.
“We couldn’t make shots [and] missed some layups early that I think affected our flow,” Ogden said.
UTA looked like a completely different team in the second half.
The Mavericks came back from being down 33-25 early in the second half and eventually led 48-38 with 9:33 remaining in the game. The Warhawks came close to tying the match, bringing the Mavericks’ lead down to three points with 4:01 remaining, but came up short. Wells and Griffin guided UTA to the win, combining for 25 points in the second half.
The Mavericks are now 1-0 in February, a month before the Sun Belt Tournament starts. Ogden said the team is taking it one game at a time.
“We got a big game tomorrow,” Ogden said. “It’s very important for us to stay in the fight for a championship, and tomorrow’s a big game for that.”
He added that he is confident in his team this month, and they are just starting to play their best.
UTA will be back in action at 4 p.m. Saturday at College Park Center to finish the series off against the Warhawks.
