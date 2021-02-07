UTA men’s and women’s tennis teams were both in action Saturday. The men’s tennis team (1-1) faced Cameron University, while the women’s tennis team (4-0) played Tarleton State University, as well as Cameron.

UTA 4, Tarleton 0

Coming into Saturday with a 2-0 record, UTA didn’t show any signs of slowing down as they swept Tarleton State University 4-0 in the team’s first match at UTA Tennis Center.

UTA went 2-0 in their doubles matches with freshman Polina Akimova and junior Nanaka Takeuchi winning their match 6-1, while juniors Lucia Natal and Momoka Horiguchi won 6-2. The third doubles match was called, but the Mavericks had already collected the doubles point.

In the singles matches, UTA went 3-0 to seal the victory and defeat Tarleton State.

“Much better doubles for sure than last week, we switched a few pairings, and we played a lot more consistent doubles,” head coach Diego Benitez said. “Very good in singles as well. The first match Tarleton was very feisty, and they fought us to the end.”

Horiguchi was proud of the team’s effort in the doubles matches but knew that if they didn’t receive the doubles point it could’ve been harder.

“We played pretty decent in doubles, and it was really great that we won the doubles point,” Horiguchi said. “If we wouldn't [have] won the doubles point, it wouldn’t be that easy probably, so it was good to win that doubles point.”

UTA 7, Cameron 0

The Mavericks would continue the sweeping trend, defeating Cameron University 7-0. UTA went 3-0 in their doubles matches and 4-0 in singles.

Horiguchi was able to finish her singles match winning in straight sets 7-6 and 6-3. Even with the win, Horiguchi wasn’t pleased with her performance but knows things will get better.

“It looked pretty easy with the score, but I mean personally, I was struggling,” Horiguchi said. “I played good in doubles, but I couldn’t really play good in singles. I mean, we are going to get better.”

The men’s tennis team came up just short in their attempt to sweep Cameron, but overall won the match of the season after having last week’s matches postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

UTA 6, Cameron 1

UTA started off hot, winning all three doubles matches, earning the doubles point and setting the tone for the rest of the match.

Freshman Alan Sau Franco and senior Alejandro Hayen were able to win their doubles match 6-3, while junior Eduard Simo and freshman Solano Caffarena won 6-3 and freshmen Nick Beamish and Angel Diaz won 6-1.

In the singles matches the Mavericks went 5-1, with the one loss coming from Hayen in straight sets.

Sau Franco won his singles match with scores of 6-2 in both sets. Sau Franco praised the team for their efforts considering the limited amount of practice time due to COVID-19.

“I think everyone did a pretty good job, considering that we have been through a lot because of COVID,” Sau Franco said. “We only had two days to practice before this match, so it was not easy for everyone.”

Benitez was impressed with the performance of his team coming off of a break and going against a tough opponent like Cameron.

“It was a good match, Cameron is always a tough team,” Benitez said. “We didn’t get to practice that much this week, so it was good to see the guys come out and play aggressive doubles. That is the only thing we can ask.”

Both the men’s and the women’s tennis teams will be on the road to face Rice University at 11 a.m. Saturday in Houston, Texas.

@Ed_T0var

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu