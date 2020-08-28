UTA men’s and women’s cross-country teams picked to finish top five in Sun Belt preseason poll

The Sun Belt Conference released its 2020 Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Friday.
For the first time since joining the Sun Belt in 2013, the men’s team was not the preseason favorite. The Mavericks were tabbed to finish third behind Appalachian State University and Arkansas State University, picking up one first-place vote.
On the women’s side, UTA was picked to finish in fifth place behind Arkansas State, Appalachian State, the University of South Alabama and Texas State University.
“The preseason polls always represent an exciting time of the year because it means the season is upon us, but this year the preseason favorite is COVID-19 and the team that's best able to navigate the daily-changing cross country schedule,” head coach John Sauerhage said in a press release. “As of now, we won't have a race until October, which actually is a good thing because we need time to train and learn how to race again after being away from competitive action for more than half a year.”
In the seven years that UTA has been a member of the Sun Belt, the men’s team has captured four league titles.
As of Friday, the only meet the cross-country teams are scheduled for is the Abilene Christian Invitational, which will take place Oct. 17 in Abilene, Texas. The Sun Belt Conference Championship is scheduled to happen Oct. 31 in Mobile, Alabama.
