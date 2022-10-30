UTA men’s and women’s cross-country teams finish WAC Championships with personal records

The men’s and women’s cross-country teams competed in the Western Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday at Pecan Acres Park.
The men’s team placed fourth with 187 points, as California Baptist University took the men’s title.
The men were led by freshman Rogelio Aguirre at 24:30.0. The meet marked Aguirre’s first time finishing with the fastest time for UTA.
Junior Patrick Estes finished second on the Mavericks team at 24:30.1. Sophomore Alfredo Reina Corona rounded out the Mavs top three finishers for the men at 24:50.9.
The women’s team placed 10th with 291 points. Freshman Lauren Walls-Portillo led the way for the Mavericks at 22:12.1, finishing with the fastest time for the women’s team in just her second 6k race. Senior Mathilde Ruud finished second at 22:33.2.
All four freshmen for the women’s team set personal records.
“This is also an extremely young team, and today was a valuable lesson for them,” head coach John Sauerhage said in a UTA Athletics meet recap. ”They'll be able to gauge what they need to do to get better and be more prepared, and I'm looking forward to seeing that development transpire."
The Mavericks will turn their attention to the NCAA South Central Regional on Nov. 11 at the Watts Cross Country Course in Bryan-College Station, Texas.
@N_Utsey1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.