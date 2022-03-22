UTA launches national search for new Athletics director

UTA will launch a national search for the next Athletics director Tuesday, incoming President Jennifer Cowley announced in a universitywide email.
The Athletics director is responsible for all aspects of the Athletics department, including fundraising, strategic planning, budgeting, NCAA compliance, personal management and sports management, according to the UTA website.
They will provide strategic leadership through their 15 NCAA Division I athletic programs and collaborating with the community and campus to promote the department, Cowley said.
Athletics director Jim Baker announced his resignation Feb. 8, taking effect Sept. 1. Baker has held the position since Feb. 1, 2012.
During his tenure, UTA Athletics has won 23 conference championships and made 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“Identifying a leader with demonstrated success and commitment to the core values of Maverick athletics is especially critical as we usher in a new era and transition to the Western Athletic Conference later this year,” Cowley said.
The university has created a 10-member Athletics director search committee, chaired by Shelby Boseman, chief legal officer and university attorney, according to the email.
The committee also includes faculty, staff, student-athletes and other university stakeholders.
The Athletics department will join the Western Athletic Conference on July 1. UTA was previously a member of the conference for one season during the 2012-2013 academic year.
UTA has been a Sun Belt Conference member since 2013-2014.
The university will continue to share information on additional searches being launched, Cowley said. For new information, individuals can go to UTA’s Executive Searches website.
@D_Tineo4
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.