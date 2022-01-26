UTA Athletics announced Friday they will be joining the Western Athletic Conference for the 2022-2023 academic year beginning July 1. The Mavericks were a member of the conference in 2012-2013.
The Mavericks will become the 15th member of the Western Athletic Conference, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. UTA will be the eighth Texas school in the Western Athletic Conference in the 2022-2023 academic year.
Brian Thornton, Western Athletic Conference commissioner, said he believes the conference and UTA will mutually benefit from the partnership.UTA brings a big market and is easily traveled to, he said.
The university’s location helps the conference to rebuild rivalries and create new ones, Thornton said in a press release.
Interim President Teik Lim said in a press conference he thinks UTA will be a valued addition to the conference, and the decision is best for the student-athletes.
“We feel that the UTA academic research and athletic portfolio will bring excellent value to the Western Athletic Conference,” he said.
UTA alumnus Jon Weist has bought season tickets to basketball games since 2015 and has attended many home and away games.
Weist said he attended his first UTA men’s basketball team road game at Ohio State University, where the Mavericks won. He and his wife then started attending home and road games, including traveling to most Sun Belt schools except Troy University and the University of South Alabama.
Seven of the 15 teams play from outside the Central time zone, with two in the Pacific time zone and five in Mountain.
Playing games against teams in different time zones will limit their exposure due to later starting times, Weist said.
He said UTA had faced many of the current Western Athletic Conference members when they were under the Southland Conference.
“That seems like a step back,” he said. “Not even saying anything about their level of competitiveness or anything like that, it just seems like, ‘Haven’t we already been there?’”
Seattle University and New Mexico State University are the two members that are still in the Western Athletic Conference compared to when UTA was a member nine years ago.
The Western Athletic Conference is not the same as it used to be and has transformed, Lim said. The alumni of some institutions will restore competition between the schools UTA has previously played against.
UTA Athletics has won 127 conference championships, appeared in 76 NCAA Tournaments, captured three individual national championships and produced four Olympic medalists.
Athletics director Jim Baker said in a press conference UTA started the process of changing conferences in April 2021 and had open conversations with Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference commissioner. UTA realized Sun Belt’s focus is being a football conference.
“That really prompted us to look at where our best fit for us was,” Baker said.
Sports broadcaster Matt Mosley said those attending UTA football games in the ’80s would be excited to see the university bring back the sport and attend the games.
“Historically, your revenue sports are men’s basketball and football, and UTA only has one of those,” he said.
But Mosley also pointed out how Dallas Baptist University treats its baseball program like most universities would manage their football programs, and it has paid off.
Dallas Baptist University’s baseball program has won 40 games and made every NCAA Tournament since 2014 except for the 2020 season, which shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UTA needs to avoid trying to have many different sports and focus on what they currently have, Mosley said. The university can focus on the high enrollment number and a good basketball facility to attract other conferences.
“It’s OK to just decide what we’re going to become, we’re going to pour a lot of resources into like one great [Division One] sport,” he said.
Baker said UTA football may return, but the decision won’t come just from him, and the best position to compete in is the Football Championship Subdivision level.
Weist said he doesn’t want the football program to return because of low budget, minimum support and limited sources.
“Our stadium is not in shape,” he said. “There are requirements for facilities that we don’t meet. There are requirements for attendance that we can’t meet with our current stadium.”
