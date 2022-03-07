UTA is golden: Women’s basketball team wins their first Sun Belt Conference tournament championship

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The women’s basketball team flew out to Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday morning in search of the program’s first Sun Belt Conference championship in their last opportunity as conference members.
The search was over with the sound of the buzzer on Monday afternoon, as the UTA bench erupted into hugs and joy and blue and gold streamers covered the floor of the Pensacola Bay Center.
The women’s basketball team (20-7, 11-4) defeated Troy University 76-61 in the final of the Sun Belt Conference, claiming their first tournament championship. With the win, UTA will advance to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history and the first time since 2007.
“Our kids competed for 40 minutes [in] a very tough game,” head coach Shereka Wright said. “They didn't fold, they faced adversity, they stayed together, and that's what it looks like to be a champion.”
The Lady Mavericks made their first four shots and got out to a 10-4 lead.
UTA went on a 8-0 scoring run to extend their lead to 20-8 with 2:09 in the first quarter.
They ended the first quarter with a 25-13 lead. UTA made four of their six 3-point attempts and forced eight Troy turnovers.
Senior guard De’Sha Benjamin led the team with eight points and made three of her four shots, including two 3-pointers.
Senior guard Terryn Milton made a layup to extend the Lady Mavericks lead to 17 points with 3:35 left in the second quarter.
What summed up a 13-0 scoring run was a sequence that extended the lead to 19. Senior guard Katie Ferrell saved a pass directly to senior guard Claire Chastain, before junior forward Starr Jacobs scored with a foul.
UTA held Troy scoreless for over seven minutes and took a game-high 43-24 lead into halftime. Jacobs and Benjamin led the team with 11 points, and UTA made six of their 12 3-point attempts.
The Lady Mavericks forced 13 turnovers in the half. Troy averages 16.9 per game, the best in the Sun Belt Conference.
Milton said it was important for UTA to play solid defense and box out the defense and to limit second and third opportunities.
UTA missed six straight as the Trojans cut into UTA’s lead at 46-31 with 5:24 to go in the third quarter.
The Lady Mavericks found success getting to the free throw line in the quarter, making eight of their 10 attempts.
Troy outscored UTA in the third quarter, 18-12 as UTA made two of their 11 field goal attempts and missed all four of their 3-pointers.
Wright said she knew Troy was going to come out aggressive and thought they didn’t space the floor enough, but did a good job of getting to the free-throw line to create offense.
Jacobs scored seven of the team’s first nine points in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 64-49.
She made seven of her eight free throws in the second half and wound up scoring 28 points for a third straight game.
Wright said the team’s balanced scoring gave opportunities for Jacobs to score when there was an opening.
The Lady Mavericks made half of their shots in the fourth and held on to win their first Sun Belt Conference championship.
UTA finished with three players in double figures, led by Jacobs with 28, who earned tournament’s MVP.
She finished the tournament averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and two steals per game.
Jacobs said she gives credit to her teammates to make the open shots when she is getting double teamed.
Benjamin finished with 14 points, while Milton had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Milton earned All-Tournament Team honors for her play, averaging 12.3 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Troy came into the game as the best scoring offense at 79.5 points per game and best free throw-shooting team at 73.6%.
The Trojans finished with 61 points and shot below their free-throw percentage average.
Defensively, the Trojans ranked first in 3-point defense at 26.6% and rebounding.
UTA outrebounded the Trojans 51-46 and shot 35.3% from beyond the arc.
“It feels good to change the program,” Jacobs said.
UTA will await their opponent for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, which runs from March 16 to 19.
They will find out their opponent on selection Sunday on March 13.
