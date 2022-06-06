UTA finishes top eight in first Collegiate Rocket League world championship

Collegiate Rocket League is one of the most challenging esports, demanding fast reactions and team coordination to compete at the highest level. Since its release in 2015, the game saw a meteoric rise culminating in the first world championship last weekend.
Similar to soccer, Rocket League consists of two three-man teams, each controlling three cars and trying to score goals on their opponents. Each match is contested in a best of five series.
Sixteen teams from around the world took to the virtual pitch at a gaming festival hosted by Swedish event organizer DreamHack on June 3 at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. The event was the first Dallas DreamHack live festival since 2019, according to The Dallas Morning News. Shahin Zarrabi, DreamHack’s vice president of Strategy and Growth, said it was also their first time hosting Collegiate Rocket League.
In just three years of UTA’s esports program, their Rocket League team went from its inception to finishing in the world quarterfinals Sunday. But the team’s leading scorer, Cesar Rea, who goes by the username "Adverse," has higher expectations.
“I would say chemistry out of ten, we’re at like a good seven right now,” Rea said. “We made [the] top eight, which is pretty good. Our chemistry is insane, but it’s not always at that peak.”
UTA showed they deserved No. 2 seed in its 2022 season by dominating the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in a three-game sweep in the second match on day one.
UTA set the pace early, scoring within the first 30 seconds of the opening game. Their relentless assault, fueled by the roar of the crowd, ceased only at the final bell.
One UTA fan led a bellowing mantra as ferocious as the team’s offense. U…T…A! The quick passes and successive shots proved too much for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
In the second match, Penn State perforated the UTA defense, and they went 2-2 down to a tiebreaker match. At a two-goal deficit, it seemed to be over for UTA. But in the last 50 seconds, the team rallied and blitzed Penn State in a flurry of offensive plays claiming four goals and victory.
“Are you guys not entertained?” Camden Johnson, also known as "Samba," said in a post-game interview on stage.
Johnson, the team’s captain, said they have a great mindset and that even in losing situations, they always believe there is a chance.
The consecutive victories secured UTA’s spot in the quarterfinals June 5, where they faced the No. 3 Eastern Conference team, St. Clair College, from Canada.
Again, UTA battled to a tiebreaker game.
As the final game began, UTA laid siege to St. Clair, raining shot after shot, some hitting the post, the crossbar or the wall. The defense barely plucked the ball from the goal line. But in UTA’s offensive fervor, its back line was caught slipping and they conceded a goal in the final minute.
The team refused to accept defeat and kept St. Clair on their own side until the last bell, scrambling for goals. The smoke signals at the end of the match billowed, and through the plumes, the Mavericks’ heads hung limp in their hands.
Although the team came up short this year, Noah Flint, UTA’s esports coach and the assistant director, said that with how hard they work, a world championship is in their future 100%.
Flint added that St. Clair substituted for a sick player, changing the whole team dynamic.
“To have to come in with a whole new game plan last minute can really change how you play the game,” he said.
Despite only coaching the team since May, Flint said it has been a pleasure working with one of the most cohesive esports teams.
“The three of them are almost like a perfect trio,” he said.
Going forward, Flint said the team will be looking to improve communication, spacing and cleaning up the rough edges.
Rea said it was unfortunate the team didn’t capitalize on their opportunities in the last game but that they are keeping a positive mindset and are proud to have made the top eight.
Rea was harshest on himself.
“I could definitely have been better,” he said. “I could have gotten better touches. I could have gotten some better looks on my teammates.”
The team’s chemistry is good, but it can be inconsistent, Rea said. The biggest improvements will come from more time playing together, which is all but assured as Rea returns to UTA for a master’s degree and more Collegiate Rocket League seasons.
“When we are at our top, we can beat any team,” he said.
