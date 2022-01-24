UTA falls to University of Arkansas at Little Rock in triple overtime

The men’s basketball team (8-11, 4-4) fell to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 98-96 on Saturday in Little Rock, Arkansas.
It was the final season the teams met as Sun Belt Conference members. UTA is leaving for the Western Athletic Conference, and Little Rock will be going to the Ohio Valley Conference.
Little Rock got out to a 17-5 lead and made six of their first 10 shots.
Successful free throw attempts from graduate forward Lazaro Rojas, and back-to-back 3-pointers from junior guard Carson Bischoff cut UTA’s deficit to 20-19.
Little Rock would outscore the Mavericks 15-7 as UTA trailed 35-26 into halftime. It broke a three-game streak where the Mavericks went into the break ahead.
Sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba led the Mavericks in scoring with seven in the first half, while Bischoff and graduate guard David Azore had six.
During the second half, the Trojans once led by as much as 17.
Azore and Bischoff helped UTA come back and cut the deficit to 63-60.
Two more 3-pointers from Bischoff tied the game at 66 with 2:02 in the second half. A layup from Azore gave UTA its first lead of the game with 1:10 to play.
UTA would force the game into overtime at 69. Each team would score six in the first overtime period, forcing a double overtime.
Bischoff would make a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in double overtime to tie the game at 86 and force a triple overtime.
It was the fourth triple-overtime game in UTA history and the team-record fifth overtime game of the season. Azore missed one free throw and a jumper as the Mavericks fell by two.
Bischoff’s nine 3-pointers tied a UTA record as he finished with a season-high 27 points and made nine of 11 attempts.
Azore recorded his third 30-point game of the season and set a career-high with 37 points and 17 free throws. This is the tenth-highest scoring output from a player in program history.
Rojas finished with a career high of 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The Mavericks have lost three straight games, all by less than seven points. They have failed four in the last five games against the Trojans.
UTA will return to the College Park Center at 7 p.m. Thursday against Texas State University.
