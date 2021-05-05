Last time the UTA baseball team (22-23, 10-5) played at Globe Life Field, they lost 7-1 to the University of Oklahoma in the second game of the season.
UTA has evolved into a different ball club since then, winning five consecutive weekend series and entering Tuesday night’s match against Texas A&M University with a three-game win streak.
Despite their successful weekend performances, the Mavericks have a 1-4 record in midweek matches since April 6, and their struggles continued in the 8-4 loss to the Aggies on Tuesday.
Sophomore pitcher Zach Norris started the game for UTA. He began with a quick three up, three down inning and didn’t look back.
The Mavericks offense gave the young pitcher some run support to start the game. Senior outfielder Andrew Miller drove in the first two runs of the game, giving UTA a 2-0 lead.
Two runs seemed to be enough for Norris, as he continued to hold the Aggies scoreless through five innings.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Miller continued to produce runs for UTA, bringing in two runs off a single to right field and giving the Mavericks a 4-0 lead.
Norris was taken out after he pitched five shutout innings, and sophomore pitcher Cade Winquest came out in relief.
Winquest was able to get the first batter out in the top of the sixth, but the ensuing batters didn’t go down so easily.
He went on to relinquish two hits to the next two batters, and then an error from junior catcher Sam Gotlieb loaded the bases for the Aggies.
With three men on and one out, Bryan Sturges, Texas A&M graduate student outfielder, doubled to left field and cleared the bases, cutting the Mavericks’ lead down to one run.
Winquest remained in the game for the remainder of the sixth and ended the inning on a double play, but the damage was done, and the momentum shifted.
The Aggies continued to score on the Mavericks, adding five runs between the seventh and ninth inning and holding UTA scoreless en route to the 8-4 victory.
UTA’s decision to pull Norris out of the game in the fifth inning proved to be a major factor, with the bullpen surrendering all eight runs to the Aggies.
The Mavericks will be back in action against the University of Louisiana Monroe at 6 p.m. Friday at Warhawk Field in Monroe, Louisiana.
