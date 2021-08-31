After a top four finish in the 2020 Summer Series Championship, the UTA Esports Rocket League team is looking to take home the College Carball Association Summer Series Championship starting Saturday.
Rocket League is a vehicular soccer video game. There are three players on each team with a substitute that can join at any point.
UTA won the west playoff bracket on Aug. 22, defeating the University of Oregon, Columbia University and the University of Arizona before facing the University of North Texas in the championship game.
The Mavericks defeated the University of North Texas 4-3 in the championship game and are the No.1 seed out of the West to begin the College Carball Association Summer Series Championship.
For real estate junior Camden “Samba” Johnson, it’s about the experience and growth he has had with his teammates.
Johnson has been with the Esports team since its inception.
“I played sports; you bond with these people that you play with, and it’s kind of the same with Esports team,” he said. “It’s a great experience to be able to play with them all the time.”
Before the pandemic, he said the team used to practice at Esports Stadium Arlington.
Esports assistant director Drew Boehm has seen the progress that the team made.
“They definitely have some of the best cohesion, I think, as a group, and just the fact that they’ve been playing a lot more together now is kind of the biggest difference,” Boehm said.
He said the team is resilient and doesn’t beat themselves up about the small mistakes. Boehm said College Carball and Rocket League are open to everyone.
“Because College Carball is kind of like an extension of Collegiate Rocket League, it’s not the developers,” he said. “But they are supported by the developers themselves.”
Boehm said winning the CCA Summer Series Championship would be huge because it’s one of the biggest tournaments out there.
The only player yet to experience a CCA Summer Series Tournament is undeclared freshman Tristan “Alpa” Bottitlia.
The Summer Series is Bottitlia’s first experience with post-season play. “It’s been a blast, there’s nothing else like it when it comes to Rocket League,” Bottitlia said. “I’ve never experienced anything like playing on stream in front of 4,000 people with so much on the line.”
He began playing Rocket League in 2016 when his friends suggested he get the game on Xbox.
He has made connections with new teammates since playing the game.
“Everybody on the team is super friendly, the environment is very welcoming,” he said. “It can’t get much better than that.”
The team has helped him off the gaming field as well, assisting with classes and applications for Esports, Bottitlia said. He also plans to help the newcomers two or three years down the road.UTA lost the opening game of the west tournament, and Bottitlia said the team was upset. But their resiliency and good mentality helped them the rest of the way.
“Our main goal at the time was to get top eight, until we realized we were playing really well and we could actually win this whole thing,” he said.
Bottitlia said if they ended up second in the west, they would have to face the third seed in the east, which was the toughest team in the field. The third ranked team coming out of the east is the team from Northwood University.
“We only have to win three series to win the whole thing, which is definitely doable,” he said.
Boehm said he believes they have a real chance to win. He said UTA Esports is expecting a renovated facility on campus with new computers and equipment as early as this semester.
UTA Esports begins its quest for the CCA Summer Series Championship on Saturday against the University of Central Florida.
