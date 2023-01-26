 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UTA drops game against California Baptist University after second-half scoring drought

  • 0
UTA drops game against California Baptist University after second-half scoring drought

Sophomore forward Shemar Wilson prepares for a free throw during a basketball game against California Baptist University on Jan. 25 at College Park Center. Shemar scored 18 points.

The men’s basketball team (7-15, 2-7) entered Wednesday’s game with a passion. UTA gave California Baptist University all it could handle, diving for every loose ball, forcing turnovers and playing with pace.

Despite this, the Lancers, buoyed by an 11-0 second half run, walked out of College Park Center with a tough 74-66 victory.

“We got a will to win, but you gotta have more than a will to win,” head coach Greg Young said postgame. “Everybody wants to win. You ask everybody in here, ‘Do you want to win?’ Yeah, the line will be out the CPC. You ask people, ‘Are you willing to do what it takes to win?’ and the line gets a little bit shorter.”

UTA drops game against California Baptist University after second-half scoring drought

Graduate guard Pedro Castro dribbles towards an opposing player during a basketball game against California Baptist University on Jan. 25 at College Park Center. Castro played 16 minutes.

The Mavericks used their ninth different starting lineup of the season Wednesday, due to an injury to sophomore forward Shemar Wilson.

Wilson came off the bench and was the second-leading scorer for UTA, putting up 18 points and knocking down seven of his 11 shot attempts.

Young gave Wilson credit for playing through pain over the past two weeks, but decided to not start the sophomore forward.

UTA drops game against California Baptist University after second-half scoring drought

Freshman guard Chendall Weaver attempts a dunk over the opposing player during a basketball game against California Baptist University on Jan. 25 at College Park Center. Weaver had 3 assists.

Junior guard Kyron Gibson scored a season-high 22 points. He said postgame that he was watching what the defense was giving him before he made his move offensively.

“If they come to me and I make the right play and they back off, I just score the ball,” Gibson said.

Guard Chendall Weaver, who was recently named the Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, added seven points and three assists.

UTA drops game against California Baptist University after second-half scoring drought

Sophomore guard Brandyn Talbot calls for a teammate during a basketball game against California Baptist University on Jan. 25 at College Park Center. UTA fell 74-66.

Gibson and Wilson were bright spots offensively, but Young focused on the other side of the ball in his postgame interview. Young said his team can’t guard anybody and moving forward, he’s going to have to make tough decisions on who gets playing time.

“I've never had a team that hadn't been able to sit down and defend, and we just don't do it,” Young said. “It's my fault. It's nobody's fault but mine.”

He said he’ll be making changes to the starting lineup before next Wednesday’s game versus Tarleton State University to ensure his five best defenders are starting the game.

That matchup will start at 7 p.m. at College Park Center and will celebrate fraternities and sororities on campus with a Fraternity and Sorority Life night.

@isaacappelt @N_Utsey1

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments