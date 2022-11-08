UTA crushes Texas Southern University in first game of season

As the clock ticked down, the crowd sat on the edge of their seats. Chants of “U-T-A” and “Let’s Go Mavs” rained down from the stands.
They weren’t anxious to see the result — the game had long been decided. No, these fans wanted something bigger: 100 points. UTA had gone on a scoring drought, its first of the game, and was stuck at 98.
“One more shot! One more shot!” they shouted.
And then, with under 100 seconds remaining, freshman guard Alexsyah Goudeau stepped back and hit a contested three to put the Lady Mavericks at 101. The crowd went nuts.
In its first game of the season, the women’s basketball team (1-0) crushed Texas Southern University, 102-53, on Monday.
Six players scored in double figures to give UTA the tie for second-highest output in a game in the program’s history.
“This team is exciting to watch, and I'm excited as it's starting to come together as we continue to gel our pieces,” head coach Shereka Wright said postgame. “I'm just glad we had a chance to really get to see all of our players on the bench tonight. I thought we got a lot of contributions from a lot of different players from a lot of different areas.”
The Lady Mavericks started the game strong, scoring the first eight points of the game behind two threes from fifth-year guard Kayla White. Their lead swelled to 11 later in the period when redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs converted a contested layup.
While the offense was firing on all cylinders, UTA’s defense was suffocating the Tigers offense. The Lady Mavericks forced eight Texas Southern turnovers in the first quarter, turning those mistakes into 14 points. The combination of offensive and defensive prowess gave UTA a 31-15 lead after ten minutes.
Jacobs and White both eclipsed the 10-point midway through the second quarter. The pair combined for 24 points in the first half to lead the Lady Mavericks to a 58-33 lead at the break. Ten players scored for UTA in the first 20 minutes.
“I feel like I've been working really hard behind the scenes, and it's all just coming to me now,” said White, who led the team in scoring with 17 points. “So I'm just happy to help the team out and to showcase my talent. I've heard that I'm very exciting to watch, so I want to keep that going.”
After scoring eight straight to open the first half, the Lady Mavericks outdid themselves in the second half, scoring 17 in a row to open up a 75-33 lead.
Fifth-year guard Jireh Washington clinched her second career double-double in the period with 12 points and 11 assists, a career-high.
Washington said postgame the team has a lot of talent and has been improving in practice.
“The chemistry’s getting good,” she said.
As the game progressed and UTA’s lead grew larger, Wright subbed out her starters, giving some of her newcomers a chance to shine.
Kamaria Gipson, a San Diego State University transfer, made the most of her 16 minutes. The junior center scored 11 points.
Freshman guard Taleyah Jones also stepped up, scoring 10 points and making a three-pointer in her first collegiate game.
“It was important for us to be able to see some other faces, some different lineups out there, so it was good,” Wright said. “I thought our starters did a good job of taking care of business, doing the things that they needed to.”
The Lady Mavericks will stay home for their next matchup against Texas A&M University-Commerce as a part of a Homecoming tripleheader at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
