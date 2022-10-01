UTA cross country teams compete at Chile Pepper Festival

The men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Chile Pepper Festival on Friday at Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The men finished 19th place with 504 points, while the women placed 24th with 685 points.
Before heading into the meet, the men’s team ranked No. 14 in the South Central Region and was looking to carry its momentum of two first-place finishes from the last meets.
Junior Patrick Estes spearheaded the Mavericks with a time of 25:05.8, followed by sophomore Alfredo Reina Corona with 25:13.6.
On the women’s team, freshman Lauren Walls-Portillo led with 18:04.8, followed by sophomore Claire Compher at 18:45.7.
The Mavericks will return to action Oct. 15, as they head to Bryan-College Station to compete in the Arturo Barrios Invitational at Texas A&M University.
@leviomeke
