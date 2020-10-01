UTA cross-country sophomore named Sun Belt Runner of the Week

Sophomore Jack Myers, right, leads the field during the UTA Cross Country Invite on Sept. 25 in Dallas. Myers was named the Sun Belt Men's Runner of the Week. 

For the first time, sophomore runner Jack Myers has been named the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Runner of the Week.

Myers competed in last week’s UTA Cross Country Invite and finished in third place with a time of 20:29.3. His third-place finish was 17 spots higher than his previous high of twentieth place at the Sun Belt Conference Championship last season as a freshman.

He finished 18 seconds behind the winner of last week’s race. Myers averaged a time 5:07 per mile and was only one of three runners to do so. Four of UTA’s five-point scorers, including Myers, were underclassmen.

The men’s cross-country team finished third overall in its first competition of the season. The Mavericks are scheduled to compete in the Arturo Barrios Invitational hosted by Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. The competition will be held Saturday Oct. 17, just two weeks before the Sun Belt Conference Championship takes place on Oct. 31.

