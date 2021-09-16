UTA cross country freshman becomes first woman to win back-to-back Runner of the Week honors

Freshman Mathilde Ruud, left, sophomore Valeria Diaz, center, and freshman Sofia Santamaria lead a group of runners during the women's 5-kilometer race Sept. 14, 2019, at the Gerald Richey UTA Invitational in Dallas.

 File photo / Elias Valverde II

An athlete from UTA’s cross country team earned Sun Belt Conference honors this week.

Anne Arntsen, UTA cross country freshman, earned her second consecutive Sun Belt Conference Runner of the Week award. She is the first to do so in her first two career events.

Arntsen made her collegiate debut at the University of Incarnate Word Twilight on Sept. 4 and finished in second place with a time of 14:06 in the 4K.

Her most recent appearance came Sept. 11 at the UTA Season Opener, where Arntsen ran a time of 17:46.9 in the 5K and placed second overall.

The cross country team returns to action at 8 a.m. Saturday as they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to compete in the Cowboy Jamboree at Oklahoma State University.

@D_Tineo4

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments