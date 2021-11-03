UTA basketball is back: here are tips on how to get involved

Fans were able to see the men’s basketball team back in action at College Park Center on Monday for the first time since February.
UTA community members who have never attended a basketball game will have a prime opportunity to join the fun right as it starts. From how to get tickets, where to park and where to sit, here’s everything you need to know to be a UTA basketball fan.
Anjana Kumar, nursing junior and co-captain of the UTA Wranglers, said now that things are returning to normal, the energy at games is louder and more fun.
“The crowd is always the best because they’re here cheering on UTA as well,” Kumar said. “Every now and then we have visitors’ fans come, so sometimes it’s like a friendly yelling match between the both of us, and the environment makes it a lot of fun.”
Jeff Davis, executive director of UTA Special Event Facilities, said fans can park in the College Park South and College Park North garages for most events. Parking options for different events are listed on the College Park Center website. Students, faculty or staff do not need to pay if they already have a parking permit.
There are several places to get concessions at any event, Davis said.
According to the College Park Center website, concession stands and kiosks can be found in the main concourse and offer options like barbecue, hot dogs, Tex-Mex and nachos. Fans can pay with cash or credit cards at concession stands, but the kiosks are cash-only. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.
College Park Center has a clear bag policy, meaning the only bags permitted inside are 12-by-12 or 14-by-14-inch clear bags, which are still subject to screening. Small clutch purses are the only other type of bag permitted.
Items like noisemakers, laser pointers and glass containers are not allowed in the stadium, and a full list of prohibited items can be reviewed on the College Park Center website.
The stadium features security measures such as magnetometer screening on entry, and university police and crowd management staff will be present, Davis said. At larger events, emergency medical services will be on site as well. While masks are not required, they are encouraged.
“We do not have vaccine requirements for events at College Park Center,” he said. “That part’s pretty much governed by the governor’s executive orders.”
Davis said tickets can be purchased at the venue, but he recommends pre-purchasing to make the experience easier. Tickets can be pre-purchased through the mobile ticket sale app AXS, and the electronic tickets are scanned at the door.
Students can use their student IDs as tickets to get into games, he said.
The student entrance is located at gate one on the southwest side of College Park Center. Anyone else will need to purchase a ticket and enter through gate two or three on the north side of the building.
Greg Young, men’s basketball head coach, said players are excited about the return of crowds to the stadium.
“When the College Park Center’s got a good crowd it makes a huge difference in how we play,” Young said. “And I think it will continue even more this year.”
Whether they come alone or with friends, Kumar encouraged students to come out to the games.
“Wear any UTA shirts, sit in the student section and just cheer the UTA Mavericks on, and that by itself is such a big support,” she said.
The student seating area is located in sections 111 through 114 on the west side of the arena. Kumar said the Wranglers are planning on bringing back traditions and events to the student section that attendees can participate in.
Young said the games are a fun and exciting way for students to take a break from their daily activities and urged those who haven’t attended before to try it.
“We need you, you’re wanted, you’re important,” he said. “Invest back in us as a basketball team and hopefully we can entertain and have fun together, and continue to get you back game after game.”
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.