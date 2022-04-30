UTA baseball wins their first 11-inning game at home this season

As teammates surrounded and showered freshman catcher Cade Sumbler with water after his game-winning hit, junior pitcher Matt Novis joined with a can of peanut butter in his left hand and jelly in his right.
It was a tradition dating back to when the Mavericks overcame Baylor University 4-3 in the 11th inning last year.
History repeats, as the baseball team (13-29, 5-14) brought the peanut butter and jelly out after defeating Arkansas State University 4-3 on Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark in the 11th inning.
“We lost a lot of those same types of games,” head coach Darin Thomas said. “Maybe that'll turn our momentum around a little bit.”
It was the first extra-innings game of the season at Clay Gould Ballpark.
“I went up there with all the confidence in the world and came through for my team when they needed it,” Sumbler said.
Sumbler said he thought Novis was going to pour the peanut butter and jelly on his head and was glad that didn’t happen.
Senior pitcher Tanner King got the start on the mound and held Arkansas State scoreless through the first three innings.
UTA began scoring in the second inning with a sacrifice fly from sophomore shortstop Cason Gregory, scoring sophomore third baseman Matthew Cavanagh.
Senior center fielder Boone Montgomery continued the scoring in the inning with a two-RBI double off the left-field wall.
King gave up a home run in the fourth inning but remained consistent through the first five innings, striking out three and walking one batter.
“The guys behind me made some crazy plays today, and it’s fun to play when they’re making plays like that,” King said.
The Red Wolves added another run in the seventh inning with a solo home run, cutting UTA’s lead down 3-2.
Montgomery made a diving catch in center field to prevent a Red Wolves hit in the eighth. Center field isn’t his normal position, as Montgomery played most games at third base this year.
King ended up throwing eight innings and striking out four while walking two batters.
Thomas said King has improved on his breaking ball pitches and uses them more since moving from the bullpen to the starting rotation.
“I wouldn't trade him for another starting pitcher in the conference,” he said.
Senior pitcher David Moffat entered the game in the ninth, attempting to finish the game. But Arkansas State scored a run to tie the game at 3-3 with an RBI double.
Each team exchanged scoreless 10th inning frames, with Moffat completing the second inning of work.
Sumbler closed the game in the bottom of the 11th, earning UTA the first win of the series and leapfrogging Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Conference standings.
“When you care for each other, and you have that chemistry, it's that much easier to go out there and want to succeed for your teammates and your brothers,” he said.
The Mavericks will return for game two of the series against the Red Wolves at 2 p.m. Saturday.
