UTA baseball wins game one of series against University of Louisiana at Monroe

Senior pitcher Tanner King came into the season as a primary relief pitcher, but his ability to pitch longer outings is beneficial to UTA baseball's performance.
That was on display when the baseball team (9-16, 3-4) defeated University of Louisiana at Monroe 5-2 on Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
King pitched six scoreless innings and earned a career-high seven strikeouts.
UTA lost five of its last six games against the Warhawks. It is the first time the Mavericks have played Louisiana-Monroe at Clay Gould Ballpark since March 31, 2018.
The Mavericks took advantage of a Warhawks error to get their first run. Sophomore right fielder Wilson Galvan hit a line drive to the shortstop as he made an error, scoring freshman left fielder Zach Henry from third base.
Sophomore designated hitter Jaden Brown continued the scoring, adding another run off a single. Sophomore third baseman Matthew Cavanagh laced a single into left field to give King a 3-0 cushion.
UTA added to its lead in the fifth with two runs. The Mavericks have scored five runs or more in four of their last five games.
King got his second start this season and finished throwing a career-high seven innings while giving up three hits and two earned runs.
“I’m starting to turn this thing around, starting to play a little better all around,” he said.
With his performance Friday, King moves into first place in strikeouts at 34 and second on the team with 10 appearances.
“Tanner pitched great, asking a lot of him to jump from reliever to starter but I've seen him do that in junior college before,” head coach Darin Thomas said.
Cavanagh finished with a three-hit night, the third time in his last five games.
He ranks second on the team in batting average and slugging percentage while ranked third in RBIs.
Thomas said Cavanagh’s health is a deciding factor in his production.
“I was just proud of the effort,” he said.
Freshman pitcher Gray Bailey pitched the game’s final two innings, earning his first career save to secure the win.
UTA used two pitchers during the outing, a relaxed feeling for Thomas heading into the rest of the series.
“I don't want to jinx it, but it feels good,” he said.
The Mavericks will continue the three-game series at 2 p.m. Saturday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
