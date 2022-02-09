The baseball team begins their season with a three-game home series against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi from Feb. 18-20. They will play the University of Michigan the following day.
The Mavericks released its 2022 schedule during the winter break after coming off a 27-30 season and 13-11 record in Sun Belt Conference play in 2021.
The Mavericks finished second in the Sun Belt West Division last year but lost their three most consistent starters to graduation: catcher and outfielder Andrew Miller, outfielder Connor Aube and infielder Josh Minjarez.
Head coach Darin Thomas said speed and athleticism will be a strength.
Oscar Ponce, Texas Southern University transfer, is a player to watch out for because of his veteran leadership and the ability to be a middle-of-the-order hitter, Thomas said.
“He’s a good bat for us, and we’re really counting on him,” he said.
Ponce was an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference second-team selection last year, hitting a .342 batting average with a career-high seven home runs and 40 RBIs.
Thomas said he expects to shift sophomore Cason Gregory to shortstop after playing predominantly second and third base last year.
Gregory started 37 games for the Mavericks in 2021 and earned the third-most walks and second-most fielding assists on the team.
Thomas said he looks forward to freshman pitcher Cade Citelli’s progression this season after his injury last year.
“That’s a freshman that nobody’s seen that’ll be somebody that I think has a chance to be really good,” he said.
Junior infielder Boone Montgomery played next to Gregory and formed a tight relationship on and off the field.
He said it was nice to watch him step up last year and play well. Montgomery hopes to improve his overall game, be a consistent player and a good leader, he said.
He finished second on the team in batting average at .288 and drew the most walks with 32 in 2021.
The Mavericks’ home slate in the nonconference is headlined by three contests against Texas Christian University from Feb. 18-20, alongside games against the University of Nebraska, Baylor University and Army West Point.
UTA returns to Globe Life Field on March 22 against Dallas Baptist University.
“It’s a unique opportunity that we get to have being close to the stadium,” Thomas said.
While senior pitchers Tanner King and Michael Wong see it as just another game, the new players are enjoying the experience.
“They like to take a lot of pictures, a lot of videos of the field and get to kind of soak in the experience because it might be their first time out on a big field like that,” Wong said.
King said he’s been working on adding a third pitch next to his fastball and slider, as his role may expand to the starting rotation.
Wong said he could be a starting pitcher and has been working on a cutter as a third pitch during the offseason.
Although neither player has made a start in their UTA careers, the team relied on their innings last season.
Wong and King had the most appearances of any pitcher for UTA and had the lowest ERAs on the team.
King finished with the lowest ERA at 2.39 and struck out 46 batters, securing three wins and second on the team with four saves. Wong led the team with five saves while striking out 31 batters in 40 innings pitched.
King said the team can win a conference championship with their players and coaching personnel.
“With having a full coaching staff for the entire year along with a bunch of transfers that really want to win, I think we’re in a better position to reach that goal,” Wong said.
