UTA baseball takes conference series win with 5-1 victory against Coastal Carolina University

The baseball team (14-17, 5-4) earned its second conference series win of the season Monday after defeating Coastal Carolina University 5-1 at Clay Gould Ballpark.
This is how the Mavericks fared in the three-game series against the Chanticleers.
Game 1: Coastal Carolina 8, UTA 7
Run support wasn’t an issue for the Mavericks in game one of the three-game series, scoring seven runs on the day. UTA went into the ninth inning with a 7-5 lead looking to close out the game.
With one out in the top of the ninth, Coastal Carolina’s chances of a comeback looked slim until an error and a single put two men on for the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina’s Parker Chavers proved to be the Mavericks’ kryptonite.
On a 1-0 count, the junior outfielder hit the ball over the right field fence to give the Chanticleers a 8-7 lead going into the bottom of the ninth.
The Mavericks offense attempted to put something together in the bottom of the ninth, but with two men on and two outs, senior outfielder Anthony Dominguez flew out to end the night.
Both teams ended with 11 hits on the night, but Coastal Carolina had the decisive ninth run to end on top.
Game 2: UTA 7, Coastal Carolina 3
In the second game of the three-game series, the Mavericks were able to put seven runs on the board for the second night in a row.
Offense wasn’t the only factor in this game as junior pitcher Kody Bullard pitched a career-high eight innings and added six strikeouts in the process.
The Mavericks were able to capitalize at the plate with senior Connor Aube leading the team with two runs batted in.
Senior designated hitter Wyatt Divis, senior catcher Andrew Miller and junior infielder Boone Montgomery all ended the day with multiple hits.
Game 3: UTA 5, Coastal Carolina 1
Junior pitcher David Moffat started on the mound for the Mavericks in game three. Moffat got off to a hot start, striking out four batters in the first four innings.
Like game two, the game started off quiet. UTA broke the silence in the bottom of the third inning after scoring two runs to take a 2-0 lead.
Senior infielder Josh Minjarez earned his 20th RBI of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning after driving in junior outfielder Phillip Childs to score the third run of the game for UTA.
The Mavericks continued to cruise with Moffat on the mound as he collected six strikeouts and kept the Chanticleers scoreless through six innings.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Montgomery drove in his 10th RBI of the season and gave UTA a 4-0 lead over the Chanticleers.
Coastal Carolina scored their lone run of the day in the top of the seventh inning after junior catcher BT Riopelle singled to center field, driving in sophomore infielder Eric Brown to cut the UTA lead down to three runs.
Head coach Darin Thomas was impressed with Moffat’s seven-inning, one-run performance.
“It starts with their pitching, and Moffat was outstanding today,” Thomas said. “Our pitching in conference has been outstanding all year long, and I expected him to pitch well. He pitched even better than I thought.”
Junior infielder Tommy Williams capped off the scoring for the Mavericks in the bottom of the eighth as he took advantage of Coastal Carolina's throwing error, putting UTA up 5-1.
Junior pitcher Michael Wong closed out the game to complete the series-clinching win.
“It is going to be a little difficult. Four days in a row, it isn’t going to be easy, but there is nothing we can do about it,” Thomas said. “We’ll be ready to go.”
The Mavericks will hit the road for a quick pit stop game against Abilene Christian University at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene, Texas.
