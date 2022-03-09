UTA baseball splits midweek games against Army West Point

The baseball team (5-7) split a midweek series against Army West Point.
The series ends a five-game home stretch for UTA before they travel on the road for six of their next seven games.
Game 1: Army 8, UTA 4
The Mavericks’ fielding errors plagued them in the third inning. The Black Knights capitalized with four runs in that frame to overcome UTA.
Junior pitcher Brayden Brooks took his second loss of the season, giving up six hits and four runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched.
Senior first baseman Oscar Ponce began the scoring with a sacrifice fly to score sophomore designated hitter Jaden Brown.
The Maverick offense was limited, scoring in just two other innings the rest of the game.
Tanner Rice, freshman second baseman and left fielder, and freshman catcher Artie Ramirez were the lone Mavericks with a multi-hit game, alongside bringing across an RBI each.
Junior pitchers Matt Novis and Trevor Pruitt had a scoreless three innings and combined for three strikeouts.
Game 2: UTA 8, Army 5
Neither offense wasted time with each team scoring runs in the first inning. Army began the top half with three runs off junior pitcher Cade Winquest.
The Mavericks responded with four runs and five hits in the bottom half. Ponce began the scoring with an RBI double. UTA got their other three runs off of two singles and a sacrifice groundout.
Head coach Darin Thomas said he thought the team competed better Wednesday compared to Tuesday’s game.
“We were able to actually go out there and play, rather than just play from behind,” Rice said.
Winquest settled in and secured the next six outs without giving up a run.
He finished his day with four innings pitched, giving up four runs and a season-high seven strikeouts, the most since his March 29, 2019, appearance against the University of South Alabama.
Junior second baseman Tyler Rice added a run in the third inning with the bloop flyball into left field, just behind the third baseman’s head.
Past balls from the catcher became a theme throughout the game. Freshman catcher Cade Sumbler let a ball get past him scoring an Army run, tying the game at 5 in the top of the fifth.
Junior pitcher Connery Peters relieved Winquest and recorded his longest appearance of the season. He pitched three innings while striking out five and zero earned runs.
Thomas said they have attempted to get Peters longer outings and was satisfied with his performance tonight.
“We're trying to get him up to four or five [innings] if we can, but he's been good,” he said. “He's been real good.”
Senior pitcher Tanner King closed the game in the ninth and secured UTA their fifth win of the season.
Rice led the team with three RBIs and tied for first with three assists in the game.
He said he feels confident about the direction of the team and that the intensity the team brought could shift momentum.
“We're not playing as well as we expect, but I mean a night like tonight and then going into this weekend, it's gonna jumpstart it,” Rice said.
UTA will return to the field for their last three-game nonconference series, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday against the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
