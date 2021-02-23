It has been nearly a year since the UTA baseball team played a game.
The Mavericks last saw the field on March 10 against the University of Oklahoma at Clay Gould Ballpark before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of their season.
UTA opened its 2021 season at Globe Life Field on Tuesday against Tarleton State University. The team was originally supposed to open its season against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi last week, but the series was canceled due to the winter storm.
Overcoming the obstacles, UTA defeated the Texans 14-1 to collect their first win of the season.
“The biggest thing is that we got to play and get on the field. That was a big relief,” head coach Darin Thomas said. “Played well in all aspects and couldn’t ask for a better start.”
UTA’s bats did not shy away in their return. The Mavericks scored in every inning but one, putting up 14 runs on 15 hits. They also scored three or more runs in four different innings.
“I expected to play well, we’ve had good practices since August,” Thomas said. “It hasn’t really gotten sloppy. We’ve got some older guys, and their approach is good.”
Junior pitcher Kody Bullard got the Mavericks going with a quick three-up three-down in the top of the first inning. Bullard struck out all three Texans swinging.
A pair of RBI singles in the bottom of the first from senior infielders Dylan Paul and Josh Minjarez gave UTA a 3-0 lead heading into the second inning.
Bullard would take the mound at the top of the second and continue to succeed, holding the Texans scoreless. He finished his afternoon with two innings pitched, four strikeouts and the win.
Junior pitcher Carlos Tavera came in for relief and continued to shut down the Texans.
After a scoreless second inning, UTA’s bats got going again in the bottom of the third.
It started with an RBI double from Paul, and ended with a couple RBI singles from infielders Phillip Childs and Tyler Rice to extend the UTA lead to 6-0.
UTA continued to dominate, putting up another three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth and four more runs in the fifth to bring the lead to 13-1.
Tarleton State’s lone run came in the top of the fifth from a sacrifice fly ball.
Freshman infielder Cason Gregory came in as a pinch-hitter and helped drive in UTA’s last run of the night with a double that turned into a triple on an error.
“I was pumped for [Cason]. He had a great at bat, waited it out, got a pitch to hit and didn’t miss it,” Thomas said. “Not very often you get an extra base hit in your first Division I at bat. That was neat to see.”
By the seventh inning the Mavericks were up by 13, which called for the mercy rule. UTA shut out the Texans in the top of the inning to earn its first victory of the 2021 campaign.
UTA will be back in action again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Globe Life Field to face No. 22 Oklahoma.
“We’ll have our hands full, no doubt about it,” Thomas said. “We always have battles with Oklahoma, so it’ll be fun.”
