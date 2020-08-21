UTA baseball picks up NJCAA Hall of Famer as volunteer coach

The UTA baseball team stands for the national anthem before the game against Texas A&M University Corpus Christi on Feb. 14 at Clay Gould Ballpark.

The baseball team is bringing in Galen McSpadden, an NJCAA Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, as a volunteer coach.

Head coach Darin Thomas learned from McSpadden during his time at Seward County Community College. Thomas spent two stints at Seward County under McSpadden: the first as a pitcher in 1986 and the second as an assistant coach from 1991 to 2000.

"I am extremely excited to get a coach of Galen's caliber to join our staff," Thomas said in a press release. "Our players and coaches are really going to benefit from his experience in the college game."

Inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010, McSpadden joins UTA with 37 seasons of experience and 1,243 wins under his belt. He has appeared in two JUCO World Series and has helped 85 players get drafted or signed onto MLB organizations.

McSpadden’s hire comes after alumnus Brady Cox joined the staff in an assistant coaching role earlier this week.

