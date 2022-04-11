UTA baseball loses in three-game series against University of Arkansas at Little Rock

The baseball team (11-21, 4-8) was swept in a three-game series over the weekend by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
With the three losses, the Mavericks fell to 2-12 in road games this season, including all six of their Sun Belt Conference road games.
Game 1: UALR 5, UTA 1
Senior pitcher Tanner King started on the mound for the Mavericks and pitched for 6.1 innings before being relieved in the bottom of the seventh.
The Trojans opened the scoring in the bottom of the third with two RBIs off singles.
The Mavericks struggled to bring runners in, as they were shut out for the first five innings with only three hits up to that point.
The Mavericks got onto the scoreboard with an RBI double to right-center field from freshman left fielder Zach Henry that brought in sophomore third baseman Matthew Cavanagh, making the score 2-1 in the Trojans favor.
The game got away from the Mavericks in the seventh inning when the Trojans added two more insurance runs before adding one more in the eighth. The Mavericks were shut out in the final three innings.
Game 2: UALR 4, UTA 3
The Mavericks sent senior pitcher Michael Wong to the mound, and he opened with three scoreless innings.
UTA used solid pitching to build a lead in the second inning with a 3-run home run from sophomore first baseman Matt Lumsden.
Offense turned stagnant when the Mavericks went scoreless for the next seven innings.
The Trojans pulled even in the bottom of the seventh inning, tying the game at three with two RBI singles.
The task fell on junior pitcher Matt Novis to finish the game after being subbed in during the bottom of the seventh inning.
Novis maintained the tie until a walk-off single brought in the winning run for the Trojans.
Game 3: UALR 6, UTA 5
Junior pitcher Cade Winquest got the start on the mound for the Mavericks in an attempt to grab a win in the series.
Scoring started early for both teams as the second inning ended with four runs for each team.
UTA’s runs came from two 2-run home runs from Henry and freshman catcher Cade Sumbler.
The Mavericks were in position to secure the win with an RBI in the seventh inning from Henry, bringing in Cavanagh to make the score 5-4.
Trojans’ run in the bottom of the eighth inning tied the game and pushed both teams into extra innings after a scoreless ninth.
The Mavericks failed to score in the top of the 10th inning, pressuring the Trojans to break the stalemate.
The first batter for UALR would hit a walk-off home run, ending the game and completing the series sweep.
The Mavericks will return to the field at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday against Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
