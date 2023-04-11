UTA baseball gains confidence as season treks on

Execution and preparation — that’s the two words baseball head coach Clay Van Hook said he has been instilling in his team all season.
“If we do those two things, we’re always going to be in ballgames, and that’s all you can ask for,” Van Hook said.
There have been ups and downs for the Mavericks (17-16, 7-5) this season, but in his first season, the head coach has led the team to more wins than last season. UTA is currently sixth in the Western Athletic Conference standings, and the top eight teams out of 13 will compete in the conference tournament May 23 to 27 in Arizona.
Van Hook said his first season with the Mavericks has been a tremendous experience. “It’s day to day, it’s inning to inning, it’s pitch to pitch, it’s game to game, so we’re just trying to replicate as much success as we can on a day-to-day basis.”
The team has shown resilience and determination by being competitive in most games. Last season, UTA only managed to win two road games compared to 10 this year.
Of the team’s 33 games this season, 21 have been on the road. Beginning April 14, the Mavericks will face a seven-game road trip.
Winning as many games on the road as at home this season has been a big testament to the team’s growth, Van Hook said.
“Teams that have success typically find ways to win on the road,” he said.
The team has rebounded after a 1-6 start to the season. Junior pitcher Gabriel Starks said the team is in a better place now that the guys have settled in and are more comfortable. Starks, who has 46 strikeouts, three victories and a 3.10 earned run average this season, is in his first season at UTA.
“You get jitters in the beginning of the season, and everybody has high expectations of themselves,” Starks said.
On March 10 against Tarleton State University, he set a career-high of eight strikeouts and tied a career-high of six innings. Starks didn’t allow a hit and warranted three walks before ending his night.
It felt good watching the hard work pay off, he said.
Sophomore catcher Cade Sumbler said seeing batters heat up during games motivates everybody to play better. Baseball is a difficult sport, and one must continue to work and trust the process, he said. Sumbler has had an impressive season with six home runs, 14 RBI’s and 26 hits.
Signature wins of the season came against No. 10 Texas Christian University on March 7 and the record-setting game against the University of Houston on March 24, where UTA set a 30-year record with eight home runs.
The team started locking in during the fifth inning when they realized the record was at stake. Performances like that motivate the team, knowing they can put up such runs, Starks said. “I thought it was a cool feeling to be a part of that.”
Sumbler said the Mavericks are still growing, but they’re trending upward where they want to be. “We’re a resilient team,” Sumbler said. “We’re never out of it.”
Van Hook said he tries not to get too worked up and instead be a beacon of positive energy. “It’s always the job of the coaching staff to make sure that we go into each game, structured, prepared and attacking what the other team is gonna try to do,” he said.
In the most critical point of the year, players are starting to forge what roles suit them best offensively and defensively on the mound by being put in as many successful situations as possible, Van Hook said.
“As long as we’re prepared as a coaching staff to give these guys the right information, and then it’s up on the players to execute,” he said.
