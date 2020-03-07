Bursts of momentum summed up the matchup between the UTA baseball team (10-3) and UT-San Antonio on Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
The Mavericks defeated the Roadrunners 13-7 in their first head-to-head at Clay Gould since 2011.
A solid outing from junior pitcher Carlos Tavera limited UT-San Antonio to just two runs through five innings. Tavera struck out eight in his fourth appearance of the season, taking the win and improving to 3-1 on the season.
It was a close game through those few innings, with UTA leading 4-2. Junior outfielder Phillip Childs was the first to put UTA on the board, jump-starting a four-run third inning.
Childs led the Mavericks at the plate, going 3-5 with a run and two RBI.
Both teams were scoreless through the next two innings until UT-San Antonio brought the game within one. A second burst of momentum followed as the Mavericks scored nine runs in three innings to take a 13-4 lead.
Three of those runs came in the sixth inning at the hands of designated hitter Anthony Dominguez.
Dominguez, who has batted in the clean-up slot for the past three games, cleared the bases with a three-run home run to deep right field.
Senior outfielder Andrew Keefer said big momentum shifts like that will help the team throughout the rest of the series.
“Once we just had the lead, a lot of the pressure is off,” Keefer said. “In the later innings, it got a little away from us.”
The Roadrunners started to get hot in the eighth and ninth innings, scoring one run in the eighth and three in the ninth.
That ninth-inning rally saw UTA’s bullpen face seven batters. Senior Tristan Tom started the innings and was later relieved after UT-San Antonio loaded the bases with no outs.
Sophomore Brennan Smith closed out the game to secure the win for UTA.
The Mavericks and the Roadrunners will continue the series at 2 p.m. Saturday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
@nanavedia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.