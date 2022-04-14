UTA baseball falls to Texas State University in their fifth straight loss

A pop fly into right-center field that looked routine, instead fell in between two UTA outfielders that brought the Texas State University crowd to their feet.
The ball got lost in the night sky, helping the Bobcats score two runs and putting the game out of reach.
That was one of multiple mistakes during the game that summed up UTA’s defensive output.
The baseball team (11-23, 4-9) fell to No. 19 Texas State at Clay Gould Ballpark on Thursday night.
UTA came into the game with the second-most errors in the Sun Belt Conference and added to the total with four Thursday.
It’s the Mavericks’ fifth straight loss scoring five runs or less in all of their defeats.
Senior pitcher Tanner King set the Bobcats down to begin the game.
Freshman second baseman Tanner Rice got the game started for UTA with a single in the bottom of the first.
The Mavericks would get their first run off a wild pitch, scoring Rice from third base.
After the single in the bottom of the first, UTA would not get a hit until the bottom of the eighth inning.
The pitching was strong as they held Texas State to just one run through six innings.
After the sixth inning, Texas State’s offense started to pick up, and they would score three runs in the seventh and one each in the eighth and ninth innings.
King tossed a season-high nine strikeouts and a career-high eight innings pitched.
Even with King’s performance, head coach Darin Thomas said the opportunity was squandered with the team’s one run and two hits. It was Texas State’s most efficient pitching performance of the season.
“We've got to have the ability to make plays because when we don't make plays, his pitch count gets run up,” he said. “We didn't make plays. It's our home field. It's disappointing.”
UTA will look to avenge the loss against Texas State for game two of the series at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
