UTA baseball falls to Dallas Baptist University 14-3

UTA baseball (1-3) fell to Dallas Baptist University 14-3 on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in a run-ruled loss.
“We can't forget about this too easy,” head coach Clay Van Hook said postgame. “We got to understand what about this game we learn from, [and] how do we get better from it? Because that's where ultimate growth is.”
The Patriots came into the game with a 3-0 record after sweeping Fordham University in a three-game slate to open their season.
“I don't want to schedule easy because I want to see how we're going to respond to adversity and how we're going to go up against some of the best teams in the country,” Van Hook said.
Things started off quietly for both teams with a scoreless first inning before DBU’s offense exploded for seven runs at the top of the second inning.
After giving up three runs on 42 pitches, junior left-handed pitcher Cade McGlade exited the game with an apparent injury at the top of the second inning with the bases loaded.
“Obviously he thought there was something with the elbow there,” Van Hook said. “So, I can't really comment till I know, but you know, I'm just hoping it's nothing serious.”
Junior right-handed pitcher Jack Hagan entered for McGlade, but would give up a grand slam against the first batter he faced, putting UTA down 7-0.
In the bottom of the second inning, Mavericks freshman infielder Ryan Black hit a ball to dead center field, but DBU’s center fielder Nathan Humphreys made a spectacular catch at the wall to stop any momentum UTA had and ultimately put an end to the frame.
The bleeding continued for UTA in the fourth inning as Hagan gave up two straight hits, allowing the Patriots to capitalize with three runs. After making the defensive play earlier, DBU’s Humphreys would get involved on offense, hitting a two-run home run, putting UTA in a deep hole, 13-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, freshman infielder Ben Lumsden and junior outfielder Tyson Pointer got cheers from the UTA crowd, with Pointer hitting an RBI double and Lumsden following up with a sacrifice fly to put UTA on the scoreboard.
One of the biggest issues during the game for UTA was runners left on base. In the bottom of the fifth, UTA loaded up the bases with a hit-by-pitch and two straight walks, but failed to turn it into anything. Overall, UTA left 10 runners on base and went 0-3 as a team when the bases were loaded.
“We're putting the right guys out there, now they just gotta go out there and execute,” Van Hook said.
UTA’s final run of the night came on an RBI double from junior outfielder Brendan Concannon in the sixth inning. DBU would add one more run at the top of the seventh inning.
“Emotions don't win baseball games, baseball players win baseball games,” Van Hook said. “So we've got to be able to look at adversity and continue to make sure we look at what we have to do to get better every day.”
UTA will be back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Worth to take on Texas Christian University.
