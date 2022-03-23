UTA baseball falls 6-2 to Dallas Baptist University at Globe Life Field

The baseball team (6-14) fell to Dallas Baptist University 6-2 on Tuesday in its first 2022 match at Globe Life Field.
It’s the fourth time since 2020 UTA has played at the home of the Texas Rangers.
UTA did not waste time and built momentum in the bottom of the first inning.
What looked like a double play turned into a throwing error from the shortstop, advancing junior second baseman Tyler Rice to second base. Senior first baseman Oscar Ponce took advantage with a single between first and second base, scoring Rice and the first run of the game.
Junior pitcher Cade Winquest started for the Mavericks and continued his consistent starts. After striking out seven in back-to-back games, he got through the first three innings on 36 pitches, striking out two and giving up zero runs.
Junior designated hitter Steven Saunders smacked a ball in between center and left field in the third. It kicked off the wall in between left and center field as he beat the throw home with an inside-the-park home run.
Dallas Baptist responded in the fifth inning with four runs and forced Winquest, who pitched 4.2 innings while striking out five and giving up three earned runs, to exit the game.
Freshman pitcher Gray Bailey relieved him and completed the fifth, alongside pitching the sixth.
UTA got runners on second and third in the sixth inning, but senior infielder Boone Montgomery struck out. After hitting 0.288 last season, his batting average has declined to 0.083, the second-lowest in his career.
The Mavericks had another opportunity to score in the eighth, but freshman left fielder Zach Henry was caught stealing to end the inning.
UTA had a final effort in the ninth with a runner on first, but flew out to conclude the game.
With the defeat, the Mavericks have lost seven of their last eight and failed to score five or more runs in seven of the games.
Saunders and sophomore right fielder Wilson Galvan were the lone hitters to have a multi-hit game.
The Mavericks will return to the field to play against Troy University at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
@D_Tineo4
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
