UTA baseball extends losing streak to four games in shutout against Lamar University

Struggling to score runs has been an issue for the baseball team (5-8) not only in this series against Lamar University, but all season. UTA averages 2.7 runs but allows 5.5 runs per game.
The 2-0 loss to the Cardinals on Friday extended UTA's losing streak to four games in a row and marked the second consecutive shutout.
The Mavericks entered the game without senior infielder Dylan Paul and his dynamic to change games. Instead, sophomore infielder Justin Marino got the call to start for the first time this season, making it only the eighth start of his career.
It was a clean game throughout the first two innings of Marino’s first start of the season, until the third inning rolled around. A throwdown from senior catcher Sam Gotlieb sailed over Marino’s head, causing the runner at first base to advance to third.
The Cardinals jumped at the opportunity to score, with junior outfielder Avery George getting Lamar on the board first with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Lamar continued to apply pressure in the fourth inning, and with a runner in scoring position, Cardinals junior infielder Chase Kemp drove in the second and final run of the night off a single to right field.
UTA finished with just four hits on 29 at bats in the shutout loss to Lamar, leaving nine runners in scoring position and going 0-9 at the plate.
“It’s just a mental thing, and we got to be better,” head coach Darin Thomas said. “We hit some balls hard, just not enough and not at the right time.”
Junior outfielder Boone Montgomery’s offense has remained consistent, going 1-3 on the night to extend his on-base streak to six.
“He’s been swinging it good,” Thomas said. “It’s going to take one big hit to get us going.”
Even with the bats being cold, pitching was not an issue for the Mavericks. Similar to UTA, Lamar was only able to get four hits out of 29 plate appearances. UTA got a career night out of starting junior pitcher Kody Bullard.
He finished with seven innings pitched and struck out a career-high ten batters, all while giving up just one earned run on three hits. Even with the performance, Bullard was tagged with the loss.
Junior pitcher Tanner King came in relief, pitching two scoreless innings and tying his career-high in strikeouts with four.
Thomas praised the pitchers, saying they were awesome. He said if they can pitch well like they did tonight, it gives the UTA offense a chance.
Even with the loss, Thomas said he is happy that the team is on the field and has the opportunity to play.
“It’s baseball, you know, the good thing is this time last year we weren’t playing. We’re playing, we have nothing to complain about,” Thomas said. “We’d like to be a little better, but we are going to have to get it done.”
The Mavericks will be back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday in their third game against Lamar at Clay Gould Ballpark.
