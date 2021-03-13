UTA baseball ends scoring drought with 11-3 win over Lamar University

After being held scoreless the past two games, the baseball team (6-8) found a pulse offensively in their 11-3 win over Lamar University.
Similar to Friday’s game against Lamar, the Cardinals struck first, scoring two runs in the first inning. One of them came off the bat of junior infielder Chase Kemp as he hit a double to right field, and the other came off an error.
UTA was held scoreless to end the bottom of the first inning, and it seemed their problem of not scoring runs would continue. But in the bottom of the second the Mavericks offense seemed eager to put runs on the board.
Senior infielder Dylan Paul, back from a one-game suspension, delivered a screeching double to center field in the second inning that scored one run.
Shortly after, Paul got sent home on a two-run home run to right field from senior infielder Josh Minjarez, giving the Mavericks a 3-2 lead. UTA added one more run off a sacrifice bunt from junior catcher Sam Gotlieb to go up 4-2 after two innings.
UTA scored in consecutive innings when junior infielder Tommy Williams hit a single to right field that turned into an error, allowing Minjarez to score.
A single from sophomore infielder Tyler Rice in the fourth scored senior outfielder Connor Aube, bringing the lead to 6-2.
In that same inning, Paul continued his onslaught clearing all bases with a three-run double. UTA scored two more runs in the inning, headlined by a double from freshman infielder Cason Gregory, to boost the lead to 11-2.
“[Paul] had the big bases loaded double,” head coach Darin Thomas said. “It was good to see him get going.”
Paul wasn’t the only player Thomas complimented on the offensive side. Thomas praised a notable three-hit performance from senior outfielder Andrew Miller, Rice with quality at-bats and an opposite field home run from Minjarez.
It was the most runs UTA has scored since their 14-1 season-opening win over Tarleton State University. With the 11 runs scored, the Mavericks matched their run total over the previous seven games.
Thomas said he was satisfied with the way UTA hit the ball against the shift. He said it was an area that his team wasn't able to do effectively prior to Saturday’s game.
After UTA gave up two runs in the first inning, junior pitcher David Moffat kept the Cardinals from scoring throughout the remainder of his time on the mound. He finished his day pitching six innings, striking out five batters and giving up five hits.
“I’ll take six innings with no earned runs from [Moffat] any day, and he does that alot, so I’m happy for him,” Thomas said.
Freshman pitcher Jack Hagan came in to relieve Moffat and pitched two innings with three strikeouts, giving up one run on two hits.
“I’m glad we’re playing four [games] because we finally got a little positive juju going, so we get to play again and see if we can even the series,” Thomas said.
UTA will close out their series against Lamar at 1 p.m. Sunday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
