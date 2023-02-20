UTA baseball drops opening series 1-2 against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

The baseball team (1-2) dropped two of their first three games of the season over the weekend against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
This series marked the debut of new head coach Clay Van Hook, who got his first win Sunday.
This marks the second year in a row the Mavericks have lost their season opening series to the Islanders.
Game 1: Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi 11, UTA 6
UTA had four pitchers take the mound in the opening loss to the Islanders.
During the game, the Mavericks gave up 11 runs. That marks the most the team has given up in an opening game since 2014.
On offense, the Mavericks had their best output in the second inning, jumping out to a 4-0 start. They started to slow down as they were held scoreless for five of the seven remaining innings. (CQD: https://utamavs.com/news/2023/2/17/baseball-mavericks-fall-in-season-opener.aspx IA)
Game 2: Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi 6, UTA 1
The Mavericks struggled to create offense as they were held scoreless until the sixth inning. In the game the Mavericks had eight hits.
UTA could barely get any offense going as it was struck out 12 times. Redshirt junior infielder Matt Cavanagh was a bright spot for the Mavericks as he went three for three in the game.
The 12 strikeouts were the most in a game since May 6 during the 2022 season, when the team struck out 12 times in a game against the University of Louisiana.
Game 3: UTA 5, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi 3
The Mavericks avoided a series sweep after defeating the Islanders on Sunday afternoon.
Strong pitching proved to be the difference in the game for the baseball team. Junior pitcher Caden Noah tossed five strikeouts in the game.
They also saw an improvement on the offensive end, getting 10 hits in 35 at bats.
The Mavericks will now turn their attention to Dallas Baptist University 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
