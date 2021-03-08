UTA baseball drops 3 of 4 games against UT-San Antonio

The baseball team (5-5) concluded their four-game series against UT-San Antonio, going 1-3 on the weekend at Roadrunner Field.
Game 1: UT-San Antonio 13, UTA 1
The lone run from the Mavericks came in the first inning, with senior outfielder Andrew Miller grounding out to score senior outfielder Connor Aube from third.
Junior pitcher Carlos Tavera took the mound for the Mavericks and suffered his first loss of the season after pitching 4.1 innings, giving up six earned runs off seven hits.
The Roadrunner offense didn’t stop after the big seven-run inning in the fifth. UT-San Antonio scored five more runs, lifting them to the 13-1 victory.
Aube led the team on offense, going 2-4 at the plate, including a double in the loss to the Roadrunners on Friday.
Game 2: UT-San Antonio 3, UTA 0
The second game of the series was the beginning of a doubleheader for both teams.
Right off the bat the Roadrunners took a 2-0 lead after one inning, with UTA unable to muster any offense.
Aside from the bottom of the first inning, junior pitcher Kody Bullard managed to pitch five more innings, only giving up one run in the bottom of the sixth. Bullard finished his night with six innings pitched, allowing three runs off five hits.
Batters striking out was key in the Mavericks’ loss. UT-San Antonio junior pitcher Shane Daughety struck out nine Mavericks in his complete game and gave up one walk.
Game 3: UTA 2, UT-San Antonio 1
The Roadrunners scored their first and only run in the bottom of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead.
From that point on the Mavericks’ pitchers held their ground, throwing seven scoreless innings. UTA’s offense tacked on a couple of runs in the top of the sixth and eighth innings to take a 2-1 lead and win the game.
Aube gave the Mavericks the lead on the opening pitch of the eighth inning after hitting a home run to left field.
Junior pitchers Tanner King and Michael Wong came on in relief of junior pitcher David Moffat to finish the game. King earned the win after throwing three scoreless innings, while Wong collected his second save of the season.
Game 4: UT-San Antonio 16, UTA 1
UTA was unable to duplicate their prior success in the finale of the four-game series Sunday.
The lone run for the Mavs came on a fielder’s choice from senior infielder Josh Minjarez, scoring Miller in the fifth inning.
The UTA lineup struck out seven times while only recording five hits. The Mavericks used a plethora of arms out of the bullpen but were unable to contain the Roadrunners.
The Mavericks will take the diamond again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against the University of Oklahoma at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma.
