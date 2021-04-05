UTA baseball defeats Texas State University in their first Sun Belt series win

The baseball team (12-15, 3-3) earned their first Sun Belt series win of the season against Texas State University over the weekend.
Here are some key points from the series.
Game 1: Texas State 2, UTA 0
UTA was unable to muster much offense as they finished with seven strikeouts and three hits, two of which came from freshman infielder Cason Gregory.
Junior pitcher Carlos Tavera tallied his third double-digit strikeout total on the season, with 12 strikeouts on two runs given up over the span of six pitched innings.
Junior pitcher Tanner King made his ninth appearance of the season, pitching two scoreless innings alongside two strikeouts.
Game 2: UTA 9, Texas State 3
The Mavericks offense did not waste time, scoring a six-run second inning. Senior infielder Josh Minjarez started the scoring with an RBI single. Sophomore pitcher JD Wadleigh followed up with another single that plated two runs.
Senior outfielder Connor Aube scored his fifth home run of the season, giving the Mavericks a controlling 6-0 lead.
UTA added two more runs in the fifth with a base hit from senior designated hitter Anthony Dominguez that brought home infielders Dylan Paul and Boone Montgomery.
Senior catcher Andrew Miller finished the scoring with a solo home run.
Junior pitcher Kody Bullard secured his team-leading fourth win of the season. Bullard pitched five innings, with a pitch count of 108. While on the mound, he gave up one run on five hits, with four strikeouts.
The UTA pitching staff finished with eight strikeouts, with freshman pitcher Jack Hagan adding three more during his two innings of play.
Game 3: UTA 10, Texas State 6
UTA fell behind early as Texas State was able to score runs off of junior pitcher David Moffat. Through six innings, UTA was unable to score and accumulated four hits.
Wadleigh scored the first run of the game in the seventh with a single, scoring sophomore infielder Tyler Rice.
UTA took the lead with a six-run eighth inning. Aube hit his second home run of the series and team-leading sixth on the season.
After the Mavericks loaded the bases, Minjarez cleared them with a grand slam, giving the Mavericks their first lead. Gregory capped off the scoring in the inning, scoring Paul.
The UTA bullpen relieved Moffat in the seventh inning and gave up one run and one hit. The duo of sophomore pitcher Zach Norris and junior pitcher Michael Wong closed the game to complete the series-clinching win.
The Mavericks return to action Tuesday with an away game against Baylor University at 6:30 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark.
UTA will continue conference play with a three-game weekend series against Coastal Carolina University at Clay Gould Ballpark starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.
