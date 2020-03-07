The bats were hot in the UTA baseball team’s series-clinching 9-5 win against UT-San Antonio: 12 hits, two home runs and one double.
UTA’s 12 hits is just one short of the team’s season-high of 13. Six of those hits came in a third inning that saw the Mavericks score seven runs.
“The wind is blowing in, and we squared some balls up. I was proud of our hitters,” head coach Darin Thomas said. “You always want to get a little more, but I’m not ever going to apologize for a win.”
UTA previously defeated UT-San Antonio by a score of 13-7 Friday night. The win was highlighted by a deep three-run home run at the hands of senior designated hitter Anthony Dominguez. UTA went 12-35 at the plate as a team on their way to the victory.
This time around senior infielders Zac Cook and Dylan Paul highlighted the matchup with a pair of home runs. Cook went 3-5 at the plate Saturday with one run and two RBI, while Paul hit 3-4 with two runs and an RBI.
“Dylan has been a little bit banged up, so it was good to see him swing the bat good today,” Thomas said.
After the Mavericks’ big third inning, the Roadrunners were trailing 8-0. They responded by scoring four runs at the top of the fourth to cut UTA’s lead in half.
It was a rocky fourth inning for UTA and third baseman Matthew Cavanagh as most of UT-San Antonio’s hits went through the left side. Cavanagh took a ball to the chest off of a bad hop, allowing the Roadrunners to score. He was relieved that next inning by junior Boone Montgomery.
“I took [Cavanagh] out because he was just lacking confidence. It’s one of those days, I just told him that it’s going to happen,” Thomas said. “The ball was finding him at the wrong time. It’s funny how it goes, you take him out and no one ball is hit over the rest of the game.”
The fifth ending was the end of it for both teams while the game remained scoreless through the last few frames.
Aside from the hitters, UTA’s bullpen put up nine strikeouts in the win. Junior Kody Bullard improved to 3-1 on the season, surrendering five runs off six hits in five innings of play. He struck out three batters and walked two.
Thomas praised senior Wyatt Divis, who came in as Bullard’s relief in the sixth inning. Divis secured his second save of the season after striking out six.
In four appearances through 16 innings this season, Divis has not allowed a single run. His ERA sits at 0.00, but his strikeout count continues to rise.
“It’s been four times in a row that he’s been lights out,” Thomas said. “He hasn’t given up a run all year, and if there’s a better reliever in the country right now I’d like to see it.”
The Mavericks will look for the series sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
“Everything’s been good, but we gotta play tomorrow,“ Thomas said. “That’s the tough thing about baseball; we won two, now we’ve got to go win another one.”
