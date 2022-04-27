UTA baseball breaks 11-game losing streak with win against Tarleton State University

Junior pitcher Matt Novis came into the game without the right mindset to play after getting a yellow fever vaccine. But that didn’t stop him from closing out the first Mavericks victory in almost three weeks.
Novis pitched the game’s final three innings, earning his first save of the season and his most efficient performance of the season.
The baseball team (12-29, 4-14) snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 7-5 win against Tarleton State University on Tuesday in the Clay Gould Ballpark.
“Regardless of how ugly it got, we needed to win pretty bad,” head coach Darin Thomas said.
Freshman pitcher Cade Citelli got the start at pitcher for UTA, his sixth of the season.
The Mavericks did not hesitate to create pressure offensively, with four of the first five batters reaching base. Sophomore shortstop Jaden Brown smacked an RBI single, scoring freshman second baseman Tanner Rice from third base.
Two singles later, the Mavericks added three runs to give Citelli a four-run lead.
UTA added two runs in the third, beginning with an RBI single from sophomore center fielder Nick Pierce, lacing past the second baseman.
Rice went nine pitches before drawing a bases-loaded walk to bring home another run.
Citelli finished his day pitching three innings and striking out three while giving up two hits.
Tarleton’s offense got to UTA’s bullpen, scoring five runs in the top of the fourth to cut UTA’s lead to one.
The Texans threatened in the sixth with a runner on third base, but junior pitcher Trevor Pruitt forced a ground out and fly out to end the inning.
Pruitt pitched 2.1 scoreless innings while recording a strikeout and facing 10 batters.
The Mavericks added insurance in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded. Freshman designated hitter Zach Henry provided an RBI single, scoring sophomore third baseman Matthew Cavanagh.
Henry has collected two hits apiece in each of UTA’s games against Tarleton.
“They kind of pitched me the same as they did last time, so for the most part, I knew it was coming,” he said.
Thomas said they produced baserunners by collecting hits and walks to take advantage of Tarleton’s miscues.
The win was important to help the team create momentum, Novis said.
“The most important thing is to just stay true to ourselves and actually play to our potential,” he said. “When we do that, the results are always good.”
UTA will begin a three-game series against Arkansas State University at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Clay Gould Ballpark.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.