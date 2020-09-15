UTA Athletics has confirmed it will be pausing all men’s basketball team activities after three players on the team tested positive for COVID-19.
The Athletics department learned about the positive tests Tuesday afternoon, Jason MacBain, associate athletic director for communications, said in a statement. All three athletes will be in isolation for the next 10 days.
“We will continue regular COVID-19 testing, and closely monitor the health of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” MacBain said.
All team activities are paused, pending additional testing. Athletic teams were allowed to return to campus incrementally over the summer, with men’s basketball coming back July 20.
According to the UTA Athletics repopulation plan, the department will work with student-athletes who are required to self-quarantine and determine the most suitable location for their isolation.
A decision regarding the resumption of team activities will be made at some point within the next week.
@c_amaya7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.