UTA Athletics share hopes for future under Western Athletic Conference

The “SBC” banners and imprinted logos of the Sun Belt Conference across the floors, fields and gates at different athletic departments over the past eight years will soon be removed.
Instead, a different three-letter acronym will cover the inside of College Park Center, Clay Gould Ballpark, Allan Saxe Field and be all over the UTA athletic departments: “WAC”.
It’s a return for UTA Athletics as Friday marks their first day in the Western Athletic Conference since the 2012-2013 academic year.
The Mavericks will become the 15th member of the Western Athletic Conference after UTA agreed to part ways with the Sun Belt Conference, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
In UTA’s lone year as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, the university won the men’s cross country championship and shared a regular-season baseball title.
The Mavericks will be one of seven members from the state of Texas. UTA will join the Southwest division, an all-Texas region. Meanwhile, the rest of the conference will be in the West division.
The Western Athletic Conference has 20 different athletic sports, and UTA will compete in 15 of them, excluding men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s soccer and football.
In a previous interview with The Shorthorn, current Athletics director Jim Baker said the Sun Belt planned on being an all-football conference, and that played a role in the university pursuing a different conference since UTA does not have a football team.
Regionalization also influenced UTA’s decision to join the conference.
“There is going to be some travel obviously, but I think they're going to try to regionalize it as much as they can for our spring sports,” he said.
With the conference having more teams in the state of Texas, it will create closer-proximity games and less distance for bus rides. The Western Athletic Conference has six other Texas members, compared to the Sun Belt’s one other Texas member, Texas State University.
Another aspect Baker examined was the opportunity to have postseason tournaments at UTA.
“With the schools we have with us and the facilities and relationships we have with the city of Arlington, it will give us more chances to host events and also host championships,'' he said.
He believes the conference provides more stability now than it did when they were last members in 2012-2013.
During the process of transitioning to a new conference, Baker met with multiple officials from different schools in the Western Athletic Conference including Brian Mueller, Grand Canyon University President; Guy Bailey, UT Rio Grande Valley President, and their Athletics director Chasse Conque.
Baker said Brian Thornton’s, Western Athletic Conference commissioner, vision for the conference and their promotion of all sports, especially basketball was a top priority and can improve their seedings in upcoming NCAA Tournaments.
The move to the Western Athletic Conference is also a return for incoming Athletics director Jon Fagg, who has spent sections of his life with the conference.
Outside of his tenure at Fresno State, Fagg’s memory of the conference roots back to when he was 10 years old and his dad was the head coach of the University of Hawai'i's football program during the institution’s time in the conference.
Fagg has been at the University of Arkansas since 2008. He has assisted the vice chancellor and Athletics director in the department’s daily administration and provided oversight of its NCAA compliance program; academic support; student-athlete development; and name, image and likeness units, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“From my standpoint, the WAC is a great fit,'' Fagg said. “The schools, more geographically, are centered. The chance to play other schools in Texas and have some more natural rivalries, shorter travel distances, there’s just a lot of things about being in the WAC that are really exciting to me.”
Shereka Wright, women’s basketball head coach, is coming off the program's first Sun Belt Tournament Championship and a NCAA Tournament appearance in the 2021-2022 season, their first appearance since 2007.
“I just love challenges, now it's just a different challenge,” Wright said.
She said playing teams on the west side of the United States will provide more recruiting opportunities. Even with that, her main objectives are still in the state.
“I think my biggest challenge is how do I continue to recruit the Metroplex area and get players to stay home?” she said.
Outside of last year’s champion in the WAC, Stephen F. Austin State University, Wright said she is excited to compete against other schools, like Sam Houston State University, Grand Canyon, Lamar University and New Mexico State.
Wright recognized the different styles and schemes teams in the WAC played compared to the Sun Belt and considered how UTA can show off its own style.
“I think the WAC is growing. But you know, I think at the same time is how do we bring a different style of play that will add to the excitement to the WAC?” she said.
There are a few university personnel in the WAC that Fagg met previously, having conversations with Mario Moccia, New Mexico State University athletics director, and Jamie Boggs, Grand Canyon University athletics director.
“Tough, strong. I'm an old football coach, son of a football coach so I tend to come at things pretty tough as far as competition goes,” he said. “I fully anticipate us being really, really competitive.”
UTA is an incredibly competitive institution for the WAC, Fagg said. The university’s resources are strong compared to others’ in the conference, and the school’s location is beneficial.
“I'm just hoping that we can do everything we can to carve out our niche for why coming to a UTA contest is worthwhile,” he said.
