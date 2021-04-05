UTA Athletics selects Greg Young as new men's basketball head coach

Greg Young during a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15 at College Park Center.

Associate head coach Greg Young has been named head coach of the men’s basketball team, UTA Athletics announced Monday.  

Young’s promotion comes after former head coach Chris Ogden resigned and accepted an assistant coach position at UT-Austin on Thursday.  

He will be the ninth head coach in program history and the third head coach in the last four years.

Prior to becoming an assistant coach for the Mavericks in 2009, Young served as head coach of the men’s basketball team at Jacksonville College for four years. He also served as the college's athletic director. Before his time working at Jacksonville College, Young worked as a recruiting coordinator for Texas State University.

In his 12 years as an assistant coach and associate head coach at UTA, he’s helped lead the Mavericks to a combined 219-165 record under former head coaches Scott Cross from 2009 to 2018 and Ogden from 2018 to 2021. With his assistance the Mavericks made it to the postseason four times.

